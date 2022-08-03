6 Mysterious Holes That Intrigued the World

A hole measuring 32 meters in diameter and 64 meters in depth has appeared in the Atacama Desert in Chile, and has left authorities in the region on alert since the weekend. But it is not the only one: other craters, holes and crevices have also raised concerns before, some of them shrouded in mystery as to their origin.

In Atacama, the depth of the hole was estimated by the local press to be equivalent to 26 floors of a building. The mayor of Tierra Amarilla, Cristóbal Zúñiga, warned that the crater “is still active” and grows towards the houses. “We are concerned as it is a constant fear that we are surrounded by mining deposits and underground works under our community.”

In addition to the Chilean crater, the UOL Below is a list of other phenomena, with holes that have already swallowed houses and some mysteries still unsolved.

Table of Contents Mexico

Russia

Antarctica

China

Kenya

Yemen

Mexico

Hole grew to 125 meters in size, alarming residents of rural Mexico Image: Playback/Youtube

In Mexico, a hole of about 30 meters in diameter that emerged after a “strong bang” in the village of Santa Maria Zacatepec in 2021. The hole grew, exceeded 125 meters in diameter and 45 meters in depth and came to swallow houses in the region.

After a few months of investigation, the Mexican government discovered that the hole was caused by a “natural process of dissolving limestone”, without any evidence of being caused by human activity.

Russia

Crater is 80 meters in diameter and still attracts attention today. Image: Playback/Youtube

In 2014, a crater about 80 meters in diameter and 50 meters deep appeared in the Yamal province of Siberia, at a location known as the “end of the world”. It was the first in a series of holes of its kind that have emerged in the region. Today, in all, 17 holes of this type have been recorded in the area.

The reason for the appearance of the holes, which have a dark inner wall color, is still a mystery to scientists. Among the hypotheses raised for the cause of the craters is the melting of ice in the region because of global warming.

Antarctica

Hole in the Antarctic continent grew over six weeks, approaching the size of the state of Paraná Image: Nasa/Disclosure

In 2017, a hole measuring almost 10,000 square kilometers appeared on the Antarctic continent, growing over six weeks and reaching almost the size of the state of Paraná.

The hole had first appeared in 1974 and “disappeared” for decades, returning to intrigue scientists in 2017, when it appeared in the winter period. A study published by the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, the US science journal, in 2019, showed that intense cyclones recorded in the region may have carried the ice far away in the region.

China

A 192-meter-deep hole found in China has three 40-meter trees, facing into the sunlight at the entrance to the ‘cave’ Image: Song Wen/Xinhua/Alamy Live News

In 2022, a team of Chinese scientists found a hole 192 meters deep with cave entrances and a “small forest” inside. In addition to small plants, the scientists found three 40-meter tall trees growing towards the solar entrance.

The hole was not considered a “surprise” for experts, since the southeastern region of the country, where the hole was found, is characterized by a karst relief, marked by chemical dissolutions of rocks.

Kenya

In March 2018, a huge rift began to open up in Mai Mahiu, a small rural village in Kenya. According to the BBC, this “unique on the planet” rift is linked to a tectonic fault known as the Valley of the Great Rift in West Africa, which stretches for more than 3,000 km, passing through the Gulf of Aden in the north to Zimbabwe. , in the south.

A crack has opened up in the road connecting the Kenyan cities of Narok and Nairobi Image: Playback/Twitter

Yemen

‘Hell Pit’ Surrounded by Secular Legends in Yemen’s Al-Mahra Desert Image: South China Morning Post/Video playback

This is an old acquaintance: centuries old in the Al-Mahra desert in Yemen, the “hell pit” got its name from the local population for its 30 meters wide and 112 meters deep.

In 2021, explorers descended to the site for the first time. They found pearls formed by calcium salts carried by dripping rainwater, as well as snakes and dead animals.