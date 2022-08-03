Often, some pain felt throughout the day is ignored by us and attributed to stress or even running around. However, it should not be ignored, as there are some types of pain that can be dangerous.

After all, when something doesn’t go well in the body, the human body sends out some signals to inform that a ‘check’ is necessary.

Therefore, the Portal 6 separated a list with some types of pain that can be complicated and should not be ignored.

6 types of pain that can be dangerous and should not be ignored

1. Toothache

Feeling pain in your teeth may seem harmless, but if you ignore it, a simple annoyance can become a serious consequence.

That’s because pain can be a sign of bruxism or inflammation, caused by enamel wear.

2. Back pain

One of the pains that can be dangerous and should not be ignored is back pain. Although it is something common in many people’s lives, they can be related to more serious things.

If they are very strong and are accompanied by fever, chills and weight loss, this could be a sign that you have kidney stones or even pneumonia.

So stay tuned!

3. Headache

Having a headache is also another sign to be alert. Despite being something that everyone has gone through at some point in life, constant headaches can indicate the presence of an aneurysm.

It is worth mentioning that it is possible to live for several years with a cerebral aneurysm, dilatation of an artery that irrigates the brain, without presenting any symptoms.

4. Pain when urinating

If you often feel a strong discomfort when urinating, it is necessary to go to the doctor, as you may have a urinary tract infection.

Usually, feeling a stinging or burning sensation when you pee can be a sign that you have a more serious problem, especially if your urine is very dark and has a strong smell.

5. Pain in the eyes

Eye pain is another type of pain that can be dangerous and should not be ignored.

By not going to the doctor, you may be encouraging a worsening of the condition and opening the door for problems such as conjunctivitis, keratitis and glaucoma to appear.

6. Pain in the legs

Lastly, feeling pain in the legs, especially in the back of the knee or between the calf and ankle, can be a sign of deep vein thrombosis.

If you notice that you feel a certain swelling, weight and even color change, don’t be afraid and look for a doctor.

follow him Portal 6 on Instagram: @ portal6news and stay on top of all the news!