7 foods that can help you sleep better







Perfect sleep: 7 foods that will fight insomnia

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), insomnia affects 40% of Brazilians. Sleep deprivation can be harmful to health as it affects the immune system and increases the risk of developing diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, depression and obesity.

Food is a strong ally in the production of important substances, such as vitamin B6, magnesium and tryptophan, essential for sleep quality. “Tryptophan, once recognized by our brain, stimulates the production of a neurotransmitter called serotonin, which is responsible for regulating sleep, good mood and a feeling of well-being. The intake of vitamin B6 and magnesium helps in the production of tryptophan in our body”, explains Bettina Del Pino, nutritionist specializing in clinical and sports nutrition.

The specialist also clarifies that it is not only food that interferes with sleep, but on the contrary as well. “Bad nights of sleep directly affect food choices during the day. Not sleeping long enough or having a poor quality night leads to increased intake of high-fat options, as a form of reward for the brain”, she ponders.

In this way, Bettina separated seven foods that contribute to a refreshing night’s sleep. Check out:

1. Whole grains: large carbohydrate suppliers, contain vitamins and minerals that can aid in better tryptophan absorption.

two. Nuts and seeds: are rich sources of tryptophan. In addition, they are suppliers of magnesium, which helps to combat the effects of the stress hormone.

3. Oat: It is a source of melatonin, popularly known as the sleep hormone. The substance helps you fall asleep more easily.

4. Chickpeas, peas, beans, lentils and soybeans: rich sources of tryptophan, as well as B vitamins, which help in the proper functioning of the nervous system.

5. Banana: rich in tryptophan, carbohydrates and magnesium, responsible for helping to produce hormones such as serotonin and melatonin, which contribute to the quality of sleep.

6. Red berries and kiwi: they are rich in antioxidants, which favor the control and treatment of sleep disorders.

7. Passion fruit: Passion fruit has calming properties, which act directly on the central nervous system, producing an analgesic and muscle relaxant effect.

The nutritionist also points out that some foods should be avoided at night, as they leave the body on alert or are difficult to digest. “Drinks with caffeine, such as black tea, mate tea, green tea, coffee and energy, greasy foods, fried foods, soda and alcoholic beverages should be avoided”, she guides.

“A healthy and balanced diet is a strong ally in the fight against insomnia, but it is advisable that people seek medical attention”, concludes Bettina.