“A few months ago the question…”

Santos is in ninth place in the Brazilian championship with 27 points, fifteen from the leader of the competition and seven from the relegation zone. In the last five matches played there were two wins, two draws and one defeat. That is, in 15 points played, Alvinegro Praiano won only eight.

the board of Fish did not have an easy life in this transfer window, as Ricardo Goulart who had a contract until December 2023 ended the contract early and agreed with a team from the second division of the championship, the Bahia. In your farewell message to saintsthe player highlighted that “I was willing to do my best, but unfortunately things didn’t go as I planned.”, wrote the midfielder on social media.

Goulart was officially presented by the new team this Tuesday (2), at the CT Evaristo de Macedo. At 31 years old, the midfielder has a contract until the end of the Serie B in the current season. During the presentation, the player regretted his passage through saints this season, where he highlighted that his work did not work with his former coach Fabian Bustos.

“I wanted to thank you for the opportunity to wear the shirt, we know the history and the greatness. From the first conversations I was interested in the project. Wherever I went, I managed to consolidate my name. A few months ago, the issue between coach and player did not flow and , by choice, I decided to leave it aside. I am very happy to wear this shirt”.