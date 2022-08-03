A second Venezuelan airline will operate the Boeing 747 jumbo

Abhishek Pratap




The private Venezuelan airline Transcarga International Airlines intends to expand its air cargo transport capacity and, for this purpose, is negotiating with a US company, whose name is not revealed, the lease on a wet-lease of a Boeing 747 and a Boeing 777.

According to the website El Venezolano, the agreement for the lease of the aircraft had already been signed and would last for five years. The purpose of the contract would be the reopening of routes linking the US and Venezuela and the operation of weekly frequencies.

If confirmed, the introduction of the aircraft will substantially increase the air cargo capacity of Transcarga, which today has only two former Airbus A300F jets. Likewise, the operation of a Boeing 747 will make the airline the second in Venezuela with the model, the other being Emtrasur, a subsidiary of state-owned Conviasa.






