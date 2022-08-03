Abortion Right: How Kansas, a Conservative Majority State, Decided to Keep Permission

  • Nomia Iqbal, Max Matza and Robin Levinson-King
  • From BBC News in Kansas (USA)

The State of Kansas, in the United States, decided in a referendum to protect abortion rights – in a victory for so-called pro-choice groups, which are in favor of this right.

Most voters said they did not want to amend the state constitution to include a ban on abortion.

This was the first test at the polls on the abortion issue since the US Supreme Court overturned a 1973 ruling in June that legalized the practice nationwide.

The Kansas referendum could allow the local legislature to restrict or ban abortion in the state.

