Actress speaks out when being appointed as Cauã Reymond’s lover: “This is serious”

After rumors that he would be Cauã Reymond’s lover, Thalita Meneghim denies involvement with the actor

The name of Cauã Reymond was in evidence this Tuesday (02), after rumors that he would be having an affair with the actress Thalita Meneghimwith whom he recorded a comedy program.

Rumors show that the two, who are engaged, would be living a romance hidden behind the scenes of the recording. Revolted by the situation, the artist spoke about the case and denied any involvement with the heartthrob.

“I’m here, going to get my dinner, resting, because I’ve made the premiere of a play, but what do they do? A gossip, that Cauã Reymond and I had a romance in the dressing rooms, which everyone was finding strange. This is very serious, okay?!”, she began.

“That was all that was needed. Will my boyfriend believe it? He thought it was funny, we were laughing, but because our relationship is based on trust, there is this differential, but imagine if he believed? You would ruin the relationship. have other things to do? Study? Work? A dish [para lavar?]“, he asked.

“And I’m going to say it now, because I saw that it was an idle person on Twitter who started inventing, but I’m out of patience for these things. I was going to talk about the premiere of my play today, but I had to come here to talk about it, look how cool”, fired the artist, also guaranteeing that all the comments made by the husband of Mariana Goldfarbin your photos were in a moment of play and in front of you.

Look:

MOVED

The model Mariana Goldfarbmoved fans by making a touching outburst during his participation in the Faustão in the Band last Friday (29).

wife of Cauã Reymond, she told how she overcame one of the most difficult moments of her life. In a frank conversation with the presenter, the model said that she rediscovered herself by starting to study nutrition.