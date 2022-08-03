Actress speaks out when being appointed as Cauã Reymond’s lover: “Very serious”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/6WxD6JYeqXQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/6WxD6JYeqXQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/6WxD6JYeqXQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/6WxD6JYeqXQ” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

The name of Cauã Reymond was among the most talked about subjects this Tuesday (02), after rumors that he would be having an affair with actress Thalita Meneguim. Recently, the two recorded a comedy show together.

+ Cauã Reymond talks about his mother’s death and how the loss impacted the character Dom Pedro I

After the rumors, the artist revolted and decided to speak out on social media, denying involvement with Cauã. “I’m here, going to get my dinner, resting, because I’ve made the premiere of a play, but what do they do? A gossip, that Cauã Reymond and I had a romance in the dressing rooms, which everyone was finding strange. This is very serious, ok?”, began Thalita.

Then, she displayed her boyfriend’s reaction to learning of the situation. “It was just what was needed. Will my boyfriend believe? He was amused, we were laughing, but because our relationship is based on trust, there is this differential, but imagine if he believed? You would ruin the relationship. Don’t you have anything else to do? Studying? To work? A dish?” she added.

Actress explained Cauã Reyomond’s comments in her photos

Thalita Meneguim also explained Cauã Reymond’s comments in her Instagram photos. In the video of her statement about the case, she shared another record made in 2021.

Thalita appears encouraging Cauã to comment on her photos in a very fun way. It is still possible to hear the actress asking the actor to write “my couple” in one of the clicks. “He was commenting on all the photos in front of me and we were laughing”, she wrote to prove that it was all a joke between the two artists.

Check out the latest celebrity news:

+ Whindersson Nunes appears with a bruised face and worries fans

+ Friendship of millions! Larissa Tomásia appears taking care of Laís Caldas in the postoperative period

+ Tense! Fan grabs Joelma by the neck, singer is scared and makes an appeal: “Calm down, calm down”