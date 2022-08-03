Afghans Doubt the Death of Al Zawahiri, Bin Laden’s Successor in Al Qaeda | World

Killed on his balcony in the middle of Kabul by a drone attack? Afghans doubted on Tuesday (2) the announcement of the death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al Zawahiri, hidden for months among them in the heart of the Afghan capital.

“I don’t think it’s true. It’s just propaganda,” says Fahim Shah, 66, a resident of Kabul.

The death of Al Zawahiri, for whom the United States has pledged $25 million for any information leading to his capture, was announced on television by US President Joe Biden on Monday.

On Sunday morning, Afghan time, “on my orders, the United States carried out an air strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, which killed the leader of al-Qaeda,” he said in a brief speech from the White House.

Biden announces that US killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of Al Qaeda

It was a drone strike, with two missiles, with no military presence on the ground, or any casualties other than Al-Zawahiri, and causing no significant damage, according to a US official.

“We’ve seen propaganda like this in the past, and it wasn’t true. I don’t think he was killed here,” adds Fahim Shah, heard by AFP.

Smoke rises from building where a US attack killed Ayman al-Zawahiri

Abdul Kabir, another Kabul resident, heard the explosion caused by the attack on Sunday shortly after 6:15 am. But skeptically, he asks the United States to present evidence to support his claim that it was Zawahiri who was killed.

“They should show the world that they killed this man and provide evidence,” he says.

2 of 4 US says it killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the founders and head of Al Qaeda, in an attack in Afghanistan — Photo: BKBangash/AP US says it killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the founders and head of Al Qaeda, in an attack in Afghanistan – Photo: BKBangash/AP

“They could have killed someone else and announced that he was the head of Al Qaeda. There are many other places he could hide, in Pakistan or even in Iraq,” he suggests.

According to the Americans, Ayman Al-Zawahiri lived in a three-story house in Sherpur, an upscale neighborhood in the center of the Afghan capital. Several houses in the neighborhood are occupied by senior Taliban officials and commanders.

He was killed while on his porch, where he was seen on several occasions and for a very long time.

3 of 4 General image of the Sherpur region of Kabul, where the al Qaeda leader was attacked by the US — Photo: Wakil KOHSAR / AFP General image of the Sherpur region of Kabul, where the Al Qaeda leader was attacked by the US (Photo: Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)

On Sunday, Afghan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani denied reports of a drone strike in Kabul, telling AFP a rocket hit “an empty house” in the capital.

But on Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted that an “air strike” was carried out with the help of “American drones”.

Mohamad Bilal, a student, also finds it unlikely that the al-Qaeda leader lived in Kabul.

“It’s a terrorist group and I don’t think they sent their leader to Afghanistan,” he explains.

4 of 4 October 9 – A Taliban fighter poses for a photo at an amusement park outside Kabul, Afghanistan. Mostashhed, from Wardak Province, was enjoying his day off while visiting Kabul for the first time — Photo: Jorge Silva/Reuters/Arquivo October 9 – A Taliban fighter poses for a photo at an amusement park outside Kabul, Afghanistan. Mostashhed, from Wardak Province, was enjoying his day off while visiting Kabul for the first time — Photo: Jorge Silva/Reuters/Arquivo

“The heads of most terrorist groups, including the Taliban, lived in Pakistan, or the United Arab Emirates, when they were in conflict with former Afghan forces,” he recalls.

For Freshta, a housewife who believes in the death of the al-Qaeda chief, “knowing he lived here” in Kabul is “shocking”, she says, refusing to give her last name.

A critic of the Taliban government, a trader in the center of the capital, who also declined to be identified, considers that the porosity of the Afghan borders facilitates the entry of armed groups.

“We have no government. We are incapable of protecting ourselves, of protecting our soil and our properties,” he said.

The United States has no DNA confirmation on the death of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday, he said, had verified his identity through other sources.

“We don’t have DNA confirmation. We’re not going to get that confirmation. Frankly, based on the various sources and methods we’ve collected information from, we don’t need that,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby said in an interview with CNN.