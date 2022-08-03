After being named as the father of a teenager, Gusttavo Lima discovers the result of the paternity test, says journalist

A pharmacist claimed the singer got her pregnant when she was 15.

Photo: Reproduction/Official Instagram of Gusttavo Lima
In February of this year, Eloá Santos claimed to have become pregnant with the singer Gusttavo Lima. According to the pharmacist, she and the countryside teenagers met in Franca, in the interior of São Paulo. The two attended a music school. She was 16 at the time, while he was 15.

Even though he didn’t believe he was the teenager’s father, the singer passed a paternity test. According to information from columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, the result is already out. The journalist claims that the DNA test would have been negative. “According to the document, Gusttavo Lima is not the father of Eloá Soares’ daughter”wrote Leo Dias.

According to the journalist, his report would have requested something from the lawyer of Gusttavo Limabut had no answers. “As soon as the result was made available, the report asked the singer’s lawyer to comment on the report, and was unsuccessful. Sources in this column, however, had access to the long-awaited answer”reported.

Leo Dias also explained that the blood samples collected ended up undergoing two analyzes carried out by different teams. The measure would have been made”so that there was proof and counter-proof of the exam, which was negative”.

