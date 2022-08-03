After giving up, Vasco hits with Gustavo Maia and aims for reinforcement to the right side | vasco

After withdraw from signing Gustavo Maia , Vasco saw the negotiation take a turn this Tuesday, and the Inter striker is again close to São Januário. The parties settled in the late afternoon, and he is expected in Rio to undergo exams this week, as well as striker Bruno Tubarão, from Bragantino, who also signed with the club after the conversations move forward on Monday.

Vasco had ruled out the 21-year-old athlete’s arrival because he found some obstacles in the negotiation. Gustavo Maia had already said goodbye to the Inter squad on Monday. After the withdrawal, the carioca club received contact from the striker’s staff asking for another deadline and reinforcing his interest in wearing the Vasco shirt.

Gustavo Maia acts as a winger, a lacking position in Vasco’s current squad. He was loaned to Inter by Barcelona, ​​who will now loan him to the club cruzmaltino. Barça will continue to pay part of the athlete’s salaries.

The striker was signed by Inter in August 2021 as a bet for the sides of the field, but he was unable to score a sequence. The athlete’s assessment was not positive in the South, and Colorado was already considering terminating the contract.

In addition to Gustavo Maia, Vasco has already hired the left-back Paulo Victor and the striker Fabio Gomes, who was at CT Moacyr Barbosa this Tuesday to perform exams and will still be announced by the club. The football department still closed with the striker Bruno Tubarãowho comes to Rio de Janeiro this week to sign a loan contract until the end of the season.

The club is still considering bringing a reinforcement to the right side, as Weverton moved to Inter in recent days and Gabriel Dias has been suffering from tendinopathy in his right knee. Today, Léo Matos is the only one available, so the market analysis department evaluates names for the sector.

Vasco has important absences for the next Serie B game

With these situations, in addition to the signing of Alex Teixeira weeks earlier, Vasco should end its participation in this transfer window. Now it’s up to 777 Partners, which is likely to take control of football next week, after the partners approved the sale of SAF at the AGE on Sunday.

The American group will have eight days to resolve the pending bureaucracy and go to the market in search of reinforcements. Due to the timeliness, it is believed that the investment to be made until the end of the window, on August 15, will not be significant. One of the most sought-after names by the fans, striker Paulinho entered the 777 agenda, but there was still no progress to repatriate Vasco’s cub.

