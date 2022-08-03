After investing $100,000 in Diablo Immortal, player is left with a character so strong that he no longer finds rivals in the game ⋆

When all the controversies related to the infamous monetization system devil immortal started to take over the web, some theories indicated that it would be necessary to invest a lot of money in the game in order to obtain a “full power” character. And yes, it looks like a player has decided to do that. Through youtube, this adventurer in question presented the results of an investment of more than US$ 100 thousand in the game and a curious problem that arose as a result of gaining power… shall we try to understand this story better?

As explained by the youtuber jtisallbusiness, after an investment of more than US$ 100 thousand in Diablo Immortal, he ended up with an extremely powerful character. In fact, the power level has gotten so high that the matchmaking system created by Blizzard can no longer find equal rivals. That is, when the player starts the search for an opponent, the system runs for hours and, in the end, does not present the awaited opponent.

According to the player’s report, Blizzard said that it has already become aware of the problem, but has not given any forecast for the execution of a corrective action. By the way, jtisallbusiness confessed that he is hopeless in this regard, since, according to him, there is no other player in the whole world with the same problem. No wonder the youtuber is talking to lawyers and studying a way to demand a refund. Anyway, we have here a curious story, whose outcomes should be revealed in the coming days. If you want to know more, I suggest you “press play” on the video below…