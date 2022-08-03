After losing Solidarity, Wagner says he has “big victory” to announce

After losing Solidarity’s support for the PT in the race for the Government of Ceará, federal deputy Captain Wagner (UB) stated that he has “a great victory” to be announced in the coming days. To THE PEOPLE, he signaled that the trump card would be related to the accession of a new party to the arc of alliances that support its pre-candidacy for Abolition. Today, the base is formed by PL, Avante, Pros and PTB, in addition to União Brasil itself.

Solidarity, which was also part of the pro-Wagner composition until the morning of this Monday, the 1st, changed its position and declared support for the candidacies of Elmano Freitas to the State Government and Camilo Santana to the Senate, both from the PT. To Wagner, the drop came as no surprise. “We face the changes of parties very naturally in this final stretch”, declared the deputy.

“The loss of Solidarity was accompanied by a great victory that we will announce very soon. We still have an articulation until this Tuesday, 2nd, which could result in another party”, he added. The seam of adhesion mentioned by the congressman would involve the Republicans, as determined by the THE PEOPLE. Wagner even spent the afternoon of this Monday, the 1st, in a closed meeting with the leaders of the acronym in the state.

The deputy is also negotiating with the PTB, which, although it has already announced support for its pre-candidate for Abolition, is seeking a vacancy in the Senate on the ticket. The party’s state president, Euler Barbosa, told the THE PEOPLE that awaits a definitive answer from the parliamentarian until the night of this Tuesday, 2nd. The party wants to place the name of Pastor Francisco Paixão in the dispute.

According to Wagner, the definitions must take place until August 5th, when the convention that will confirm his candidacy and that of the other members of the ticket is scheduled. “A lot of water will still pass under the bridge until Friday,” said the deputy. Confident in the success of the articulations, he hopes to build a robust political coalition, which will guarantee him a good amount of electoral propaganda on radio and television.

“I’m very happy because we’re going to go out with good TV and radio time, to talk to more people from Ceará, to show how we’re going to transform the State of Ceará into a State of opportunities, a Ceará without fear. our objective and I am fully convinced that we will achieve this result”, concluded Wagner.

