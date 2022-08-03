After two days missing, 10-year-old girl is found dead in BH

The victim was last seen on Sunday, 31, when she left home to buy bread at a bakery.

Bárbara Victória, 10, was found dead in a bush, near a soccer field.



The body of 10-year-old Bárbara Victória was found in a thicket, this Tuesday, 2nd, after having disappeared for two days in Ribeirão das Neves, in Belo Horizonte. The victim was last seen on Sunday, 31, when she left home to go to a bakery. A student who helped with the search found the girl’s body near a football field, located in the Pedra Branca neighborhood. The child was gagged and wore only a shirt from the Atlético-MG, which he was with before he disappeared. Regarding the case, the victim’s father, Rogério Flores, said that around 5:30 pm on Sunday, 31, he asked his daughter to go to the bakery to buy bread for breakfast. The bakery is meters from the house and, according to him, the girl used to go shopping. However, Barbara never returned. The police were called. The bakery’s security cameras show the girl at the checkout and then leaving with a bag of bread in her hand. Almost half an hour later, the child appears running in front of another store. A minute later, the same camera records two suspects running in the same direction as Barbara, which caught the attention of the police. One of the suspects was arrested on Monday, 1st, but was released due to lack of evidence. THE Civil police continues with the investigations.