Agustín Rossi’s agent accuses Boca of ingratitude and reveals the goalkeeper’s salary of R$ 59,800 | international football

The atmosphere between goalkeeper Agustín Rossi and Boca Juniors continues to be one of conflict, after a meeting that tried to smooth the edges between the parties, which live in imbroglio for a contractual renewal . And statements made by the player’s manager, Miguel González, to the Argentine press added fuel to the fire – leaving open the possibility that Agustín will be leaning against the squad.

In an interview with “TyC Sports”, the agent harshly criticized the club’s board and hinted that the negotiation for the athlete’s contract renewal will no longer take place. González revealed that Rossi earns 1.5 million pesos (R$ 59,800) a month and complained about Boca’s lack of recognition of the player.

It gave me the impression that Boca decided that Rossi should not hold any more. They told me they wouldn’t sell it for less than 18 million dollars (R$ 95 million), crazy. We were told that if Rossi didn’t sign, he wouldn’t play anymore.” — Miguel González, manager of Agustín Rossi

– Boca does not want Rossi to sign. To say that what we ask for can break the club is unbelievable. The club continues to be ungrateful to him. We gave in a lot, and we saw the meeting as extortion – said the agent.

According to the businessman, the offer he wants for the goalkeeper is 7 million dollars (R$ 36.9 million) net for a contract until December 2026 – and not 12 million dollars, as speculated in the Argentine press. Gonzáles said that three Argentine clubs offered the player more money than Boca, but that sporting director Juan Román Riquelme pointed out that he “wouldn’t offer even one more peso”.

– The meeting was useless. They imposed the duration of the contract, the money, the form of payment. You cannot comment on anything. I only asked Boca that what they offered gross be liquid, nothing more.

Agustín Rossi has a contract with Boca Juniors until June of next year, and, given the good performance of the goalkeeper in recent months, the club has been trying to renew the contract. However, the businessman claims that Boca tries to force the player to accept conditions that are not favorable to the athlete.