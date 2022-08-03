Aid of BRL 600 and general readjustment should be left out of the 2023 Budget

The Ministry of Economy breaks its head to close the 2023 Budget proposal with the forecast of a salary readjustment of the entire federal civil service. There is little room even to guarantee the linear correction of 5% for civil and military servants, which the government even announced in mid-year. One of the solutions being analyzed by the technicians is to prioritize the reserve of resources for the readjustment of State careers with salaries more lagged in relation to those of the private sector instead of a general increase for all categories, according to Estadão with accredited sources that participate the preparation of the draft Budget.

Even with the prospect of the government’s accounts closing this year in the black, the government will send the 2023 budget bill formulated with the forecast of another deficit. The last year in which government accounts closed with a balance in the blue was in 2013.

The technicians believe that it would be a mistake to grant a readjustment to all servers, although some careers, including administrative ones, have been without readjustment for almost five years. One point under discussion is that there are civil servants who earn much more than the salaries of the private sector.

There is an internal assessment in the ministry that the space for an “administrative reform” via wage containment has been exhausted, and that it would be necessary to improve the career plan and make changes possible through a bill to reduce the entry salary of civil servants in careers typical of the state. In the covid-19 pandemic, a law froze salaries in 2020 and 2021, but there were categories without readjustments since 2017.

The topic has returned to the economic team’s radar because the government has until the 31st of this month to send the budget project to Congress — which will be valid for the next government.

salary novel

During the first half of this year, a telenovela was installed around the readjustment and the initial promise of President Jair Bolsonaro to guarantee resources only for the salary restructuring of the police careers of the Federal Executive (Federal Police, Federal Highway Police and penitentiary agents). After comings and goings, no career received the readjustment.

To the police, Bolsonaro has already promised that he will approve the changes after the elections, to take effect in 2023. In the campaign of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the possibility of a formula that divides the correction of the wage gap in the coming years. This is a strategy already adopted in the past by PT governments.

The Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) of 2023 contains a reserve of BRL 11.7 billion for the readjustment of servers.

Server unions ask for a replacement of at least 24%. as showed the Estadão, calculations by economist Bráulio Borges, from LCA consultancy, estimate that the lag from 2020 to 2022 is 25%. A 10% readjustment would cost BRL 25 billion as of March next year.

Brazil aid

The government will include, on the 9th, when the value of R$ 600 for the Auxílio Brasil floor begins to apply, another 2.2 million families in the program. In July, the benefit was paid to 18.13 million families. The increase from R$400 to R$600 is valid until December 31, but both Bolsonaro and Lula have already anticipated that, if elected, they will keep the additional R$200 as permanent from 2023.

The budget bill will be sent, however, taking into account the amount of R$ 400. The amount of R$ 600 fits into the spending ceiling (rule that limits the growth of expenses to the variation of inflation), according to technicians, if discretionary (non-mandatory) expenses fall to a level between R$80 billion and R$85 billion — today, they total R$154 billion. A framework of strong grip and low investment.

This value is close to the government’s so-called “pocket rule”, which shows that, with the share of non-mandatory expenses below R$ 70 billion, the administrative machine comes to a standstill, the so-called “shutdown”.

The additional cost of Auxílio Brasil with R$ 600 is currently between R$ 60 billion and R$ 70 billion. The annual cost of the R$400 benefit is R$89 billion. To keep Auxílio Brasil at R$600 in 2023, the government would need revenue of at least R$150 billion. The final cost will depend on how many new families join the program by the end of the year. There is demand to increase the reach of Auxílio Brasil to 21.6 million families, an amount above what the government intends to include this month.

When sending the draft Budget, the Ministry of Economy will present the implications for the Budget to maintain Auxílio Brasil with a floor of R$ 600 next year.