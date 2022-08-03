Aline Gotschalg undergoes surgery to remove thyroid cancer | Health

Aline Gotschalg discovered he had thyroid cancer. At the age of 31, the influencer recalled the fear when dealing with the diagnosis of the disease, what she felt when she heard that it was a malignant nodule and how the treatment was towards a cure, in an exclusive interview with Brazil Glamor .

Glamor Brasil: What were the symptoms you had before being diagnosed with thyroid cancer?

Aline: I’m fine and recovering! Everything was conducted with God’s help. I had absolutely no symptoms. I do my exams periodically, but I’ve never had a thyroid ultrasound. In my blood tests my thyroid was working normally. Even so, even though everything was fine with my blood tests, nothing could get me out of my head that I should have a thyroid ultrasound. And that’s where I believe it was the act of God and my guardian angel.

I asked my doctor to order a thyroid ultrasound exam, which detected a nodule. Which was already a scare. Shortly after this result I was instructed to perform a biopsy of this nodule and unfortunately we discovered that it was a malignant tumor.

How did you feel when you received the diagnosis?

It was very difficult for me. I was in shock. I was very afraid of dying. As much as thyroid cancer is treatable and has a very high chance of cure, receiving the diagnosis of a malignant tumor is very difficult. I was full of uncertainties, distressed, worried… I didn’t want to believe it.

How was the treatment to seek a cure?

My treatment was surgical. The entire thyroid was removed and now I need to have tests done every six months and follow up closely.

How was the surgery? Are you cured?

I’m healed, thank God! Waking up after the surgery was the moment I most looked forward to these last few months. Coming home healed is a trial of God in my life. I will have a second stage in the treatment, which is called Iodotherapy. It is a treatment to remove residues of cancer cells after removal of the thyroid, with the aim of preventing the cancer from coming back. In my case, a metastasis was starting, so I will need to perform this second treatment to eliminate possible cancer cells from my body.

What advice do you have for young people who are diagnosed with thyroid cancer?