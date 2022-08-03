Alpine leaves door open for Ricciardo deal in Formula 1 – Formula 1 News

Alpine boss said he didn’t see problems with having Daniel Ricciardo (Photo: McLaren)

ALPINE ANNOUNCES PIASTRI, WHO DENY AGREEMENT: F1 LIVES ‘CASO PALOU’ WITH McLAREN | briefing

Otmar Szafnauer opened Alpine’s doors to the eventual return of Daniel Ricciardo. The team boss cited the coming and going of Fernando Alonso as an example and assured that he sees no problem in an eventual return of the Australian, who drove for Renault in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Alpine announced, early Tuesday afternoon (2), the promotion of Oscar Piastri to the position of the team’s F1 driver in 2023, replacing Alonso, who will depart for Aston Martin in place of Sebastian Vettel. Hours later, however, the team’s current reserve went public to deny the information. On Twitter, the 2020 F3 and 2021 F2 champion said he has not signed a contract and will not drive for the team.

Daniel Ricciardo ran two seasons with Renault (Photo: Disclosure)

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

Prior to Alonso’s departure, Piastri was speculated at Williams on loan, a spot in which he was not very interested. Speculation is that he has signed with McLaren, which would leave Ricciardo on foot. The Australian’s position is threatened by the lackluster performance he has been showing in F1.

Daniel, however, has a past with the Renault group. The Australian was signed for gold to lead the team, but, at the start of his second season with the team, he decided to sign with McLaren, a decision that went down well for the French. Still, Szafnauer ensures that the doors are open.

“If you look at Fernando, for example, he comes and goes, and I think that happens with other drivers too,” Szafnauer told English publication Autosport ahead of Piastri’s controversial statement. “And I don’t think that’s a problem. I think we need to focus, as I said, on the plans we have for the next 89-8 races.”

“We have to make sure we complement that plan with the best driver we can and we have some options. And we put the best pilot next to Esteban [Ocon] so that we can move forward with what we are planning”, he concluded.

PALOU DREAMS ABOUT FORMULA 1, BUT GANASSI DOESN’T GIVE UP

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.