Álvaro Antônio leaves the Senate race in the name of ‘union’ with Bolsonaro

Marcelo Álvaro Antônio (photo) is out of the Senate race (photo: Túlio Santos/EM/DA Press)

Federal deputy Marcelo Álvaro Antônio (PL-MG) said, this Tuesday (2/9), that he had abdicated his pre-candidate for the Federal Senate in favor of the “union” of the group that surrounds President Jair Bolsonaro, also affiliated to the PL. Earlier, the liberals met in Brasília (DF) and decided that the president’s candidate for the Senate in the state will be state deputy Cleitinho Azevedo (PSC). government. The deputy on the ticket will be nominated by União Brasil, owner of the largest share of radio and television time in electoral propaganda. The coalition will also have the Republicans.

“In the name of a project for Minas and Brazil, it was decided today to withdraw my name from the Senate race. I believe that at this moment we need unity above all, with a single purpose: to re-elect our president Jair Bolsonaro”, said, in contact with the State of Mines.

The future politician Álvaro Antônio, former Minister of Tourism, will be decided next Friday (5), in conversation with Bolsonaro. On the same day, the president will be in Montes Claros, in the north of Minas Gerais.

The federal deputy’s pre-candidacy for the Senate was announced in early April. Two weeks ago, the PL held its convention, but did not formalize Álvaro Antônio’s participation in the race towards the Upper House of the National Congress. The decision was delegated to the State Executive of the acronym.

Viana’s candidacy was also not ratified during the convention. The PL chose to postpone the decision in favor of a possible agreement with Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) in support of Bolsonaro in the first round. However, as the EM showed earlier, the negotiations did not have a happy ending.

Cleitinho in ‘EM Interview’

This Wednesday (3), Cleitinho Azevedo will be interviewed by journalists from the State of Minas. He will participate in the Politics podcast “EM Interview”. Officially, the state deputy is still a pre-candidate. That’s because the PSC conference to ratify it is scheduled for Friday.

Last Friday (29), a survey by the F5 Update Data Institute, released exclusively by the EM, pointed out that Cleitinho has 12.7% of voting intentions, compared to 9.2% for Alexandre Silveira (PSD). The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the numbers MG-09704/2022 and BR-05714-2022