Amanda Wanessa’s husband talks about the singer’s health status, hospitalized for 1 year and 7 months – Who

Dobson Santos and Amanda Wanessa (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Dobson Santos, husband of Amanda Wanessa, who has been hospitalized since January 4 at the Real Hospital Português, in Recife, after suffering a serious car accident on the PE-60 highway in Barreiros (PE), near the city of Rio Formoso, believes in miracles. Married for ten years to the 35-year-old artist, the 43-year-old producer divides himself between the hospital unit and his daily life with the couple’s daughter, Honey8 years old.

“Amanda remains in the hospital, she has been hospitalized for a year and seven months. She did not go home, because we were waiting for her to undergo a surgical procedure, but there was a delay in some tests and she remains hospitalized”, he explains in a conversation with Who, this Tuesday (2).

Dobson said that the singer will have the surgery next week. “She will have the procedure to be released and finally go home. It’s been a long time in the hospital. But Amanda is in a normal apartment, as if she was waiting to be released. and speech therapy”, he adds.

According to the producer, the surgery will be on the skullcap. “She has to put a prosthesis on her head, in the part of the skullcap, to make it stable and even for aesthetic purposes”, he explains, without giving details about the woman’s neurological evolution. “She is recovering the cognitive part, but I prefer not to comment. Amanda is improving and we expect a significant improvement after the procedure”, he says, denying the rumors that she would be in a “vegetative state”: “This is not correct”.

THE ACCIDENT

The accident with Amanda Wanessa happened on the PE-60, in Rio Formoso, in the Zona da Mata of Pernambuco. Also in the car were the singer’s father, who did not need to be hospitalized; her daughter Mel, then 6 years old, who had surgery, and her friend Jussara Pimentelwhich also recovered.

Amanda had to undergo head, arm and leg surgeries and she was taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Real Hospital Português, in Recife, where she was intubated for almost two months.

Initially she was under observation in the ICU in serious condition. On February 13, according to a spokesperson, she improved and was transferred to the semi-intensive care unit. Amanda Wanessa continues to recover in the same hospital.

FAITH AND THERAPY

For a year and seven months, Dobson is divided between caring for Amanda and the couple’s daughter. “Amanda’s family and I took turns to stay with her at the hospital. Me, my sister-in-law, my mother-in-law and my father-in-law split. Mel is eight years old, she suffers, but she understands. She wants her mother, but always I talk to her and say that Amanda will be home soon. The neurologist said that, if all goes well, she can be discharged in 15 to 20 days”, she hopes.

Going home, Amanda will not need home care support. “Home care is more when the patient needs oxygen. And she doesn’t need support, she has normal breathing, normal pressure, everything is fine”, she says. According to doctors, there is no way to predict the evolution of the singer’s condition. “They say they can’t predict it, that there are cases like Amanda’s who recovered in two years, others in three. But we believe that God will work a miracle in His time,” she says.

The producer explains that it is not easy to continue life with the hospitalized woman. “We have a record company and we are always producing other singers in Recife. Amanda’s accident had a big impact because of this stop I made. organizing myself emotionally to continue the battle. It’s very difficult. Amanda was at the height of her career when the accident happened”, he laments.

Dobson says that the fans are very affectionate. “They are awesome. And they always want videos, pictures of her, but I try to preserve Amanda’s image as an artist and singer, we just try to give a newsletter, no pictures or videos. I appreciate the admirers, fans, and God willing, she she will personally thank you for these expressions of affection”, says he, who, in addition to resorting to faith, has had psychological support since the beginning of 2022 to better deal with the situation. “My daughter and I are having therapy sessions to try to understand each other better. A lot of people say, ‘this happened for some reason or another.’ But I believe everything has a purpose.”

