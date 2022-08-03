American millionaire found guilty of killing wife in Africa

After three weeks of trial, Lawrence Rudolph, a millionaire dentist accused of shooting his wife to death while on safari in Africa in 2016, was found guilty of murder and life insurance fraud. After murdering his wife and lying about her death, he received the equivalent of R$25 million in insurance, enough money for him to live with his mistress, considered his accomplice.

The verdict for Rudolph was released yesterday, after a jury decision in a federal court in Denver, USA. The dentist was charged with murder and mail fraud for taking out $4.8 million in life insurance on his wife’s behalf. For prosecutors, it was a premeditated crime.

The millionaire insisted on pleading not guilty, according to the US channel CBS. His lawyer suggested that his wife of 34 years, Bianca Rudolph, shot herself while hastily holstering a shotgun as they prepared to return to the United States from Zambia in 2016.

The dentist had previously stated that he was in the bathroom, heard a gunshot, and found his wife bleeding, dead on the floor of the hotel room where they were staying.

But prosecutors disputed the allegations. According to them, the evidence showed that this was impossible, because the wound to the woman’s heart was caused by a shot fired from 60 centimeters at a distance of one meter.

Bianca’s body was cremated while still in Zambia, which led a friend to doubt that what happened was an accident.

Rudolph killed his wife, Bianca, after a safari held in Zambia in 2016, but made it look like an accident Image: Playback/Facebook

Shortly after Bianca’s death, the friend called the FBI. According to a complaint filed with the FBI and cited by the TV show “48 Hours”, she also said that Rudolph was having an affair and was verbally abusive with Bianca. The friend also reported to the FBI that the couple fought over money.

The shot, given by the dentist during a hunt, was eventually confessed by him in a fight with his own lover, Lori Milliron, during a dinner, when he was heard by witnesses screaming: “I killed my wife for you”.

Prosecutors accused Rudolph’s lover and manager of his Pittsburgh-area dental franchise, Lori, of lying to a federal jury about the case and her relationship with the dentist.

She was found guilty by the same jury of being an accessory to murder, obstruction of jury work and two counts of perjury before the jury. But she was found not guilty on two other perjury charges.

Prosecutors alleged that Rudolph decided to kill his wife to regain control over his life after Bianca called for greater control over the couple’s finances and demanded that Lori, with whom her then-husband had a two-decade relationship, be fired.