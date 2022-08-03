Ana Cristina asks for exemption from the selection and does not go to the World Cup | volleyball

The player Ana Cristina asked for exemption from training the Brazilian volleyball team for the World Cup. The Brazilian Volleyball Confederation released this Tuesday an official note, in which it appears that the reason for the decision was due to personal problems. Consequently, by not participating in the training period in Saquarema, the Olympic medalist will not be part of the team that will seek the unprecedented title of the competition. It has not yet been informed whether or not there will be another athlete in Ana Cristina’s place.
+ Zé Roberto summons the volleyball team for the World Cup with Gattaz
Official note released by the CBV with the request for the release of the player Ana Cristina — Photo: Reproduction
The coach José Roberto Guimarães announced last Monday the list of 16 players for the training sessions of the World Championship, which will be held from September 23, in Poland and Holland. Ana Cristina, who is a pointer but in the selection acted as the opposite, was among the summoned. She participated in the last Olympic cycle, which culminated in the silver medal in Tokyo, and was part of the League of Nations campaign. Brazil lost to Italy in the final and took silver, but the player was one of the highlights of the match.
Now, Zé Roberto has only 15 players in the CT of Saquarema. Only 14 travel to the World Cup. The big news on the coach’s list was the return of center Carol Gattaz. The striker Tainara, who was registered in the League of Nations but did not enter the court due to recovery from a shoulder injury, was called up for training.
Brazil is in Group D of the World Cup, alongside China, Japan, Colombia, Argentina and the Czech Republic. The selection debuts on September 24, against the Czech team. The first phase is divided into four groups with six teams. The top four in each group advance to the next stage of the competition.