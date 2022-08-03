Ana Cristina is the 4th striker to ask for a waiver and lose the Volleyball World Cup

A day after José Roberto Guimarães announced a list with 16 players called up for the Volleyball World Cup, the Brazilian Volleyball Confederation (CBV) reported this Tuesday (2) that the striker Ana Cristina, the youngest of the group aged 18, asked to be released. training and, therefore, competition.

The dismissal was already expected by the group, since Ana Cristina had indicated that she did not intend to be available for the World Cup. As Zé Roberto listed 16 players in yesterday’s call, the group that will prepare for the competition will have only 15 athletes. Until the World Cup, which starts on September 23 and will be held in Holland and Poland, one more name will have to be cut, possibly an opposite.

Ana Cristina is a precocious talent who had a good season for Sesc-RJ/Flamengo two years ago and signed a long four-year contract with world power Fenerbahçe, when she was just 17 years old. In her first season at the Turkish club, with experience of an Olympics on her back, however, she played little.

In the selection, the same thing was happening. Although she remained in the group until the finals of the League of Nations, Ana Cristina was little used by Zé Roberto, called mainly when the team was losing. In the final against Italy, he started well and scored six points.

Between being a reserve for the selection and returning to Turkey to gain space at the club while the main players in Fener’s squad are thinking about the World Cup, Ana Cristina preferred the second option and asked to be released from the selection. The CBV only reported that she claimed “personal reasons”.

The girl is the fourth pointer to do so this season alone. Before her, Gabi Cândido claimed in April that he had a paralysis in his face and that, therefore, he could not train with the national team. Afterwards, Maira, a highlight of Sesc/Flamengo, claimed personal problems for not accepting the call-up either.

Already aiming for the World Cup, the group lost Julia Bergmann, who was a starter in the final stretch of the League of Nations, and who had already warned that she would prioritize the last year of her graduation in physics at Georgia Tech, a university in the United States. As classes and the two-month preparation for the World Cup are incompatible, she chose to go back to college.

The list of absences just for that position still has Fernanda Garay, who took a break from her career to be a mother, Natália, who announced her retirement from the selection this year, and Tandara, suspended for doping. For the World Cup, Zé Roberto will count on Gabi, Pri Daroit and, probably, Tainara, in addition to Rosamaria, who plays both as a winger and as an opposite.