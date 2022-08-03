Animated Reboot Finally Enters Development

Project has been officially confirmed by Paramount+.

News about an animated reboot of Everybody hates Chris have been floating around the internet for some time. Now, however, Variety reports that the project is finally entering development, as the animation Everybody Still Hates Chris was finally approved by Paramount+ and Comedy Central.

Everybody Still Hates Chris will follow the same model as the original series, bringing Chris Rock as narrator of stories inspired by his childhood and pre-adolescence during the 1980s. The comedian will be involved as an executive producer, sharing this role with Sanjay Shah, Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg and Dave Becky. CBS Studios and 3 Arts Entertainment will also be in production.

Chris McCarthyPresident and CEO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studiostalked about the reboot:

“Chris Rock is one of the most talented comedians of all time and we are excited to partner with him, 3 Arts and CBS Studios to bring the project to life and welcome it as the next big thing in our growing animation arsenal. adult series that includes hit shows like South Park and the new Beavis and Butt-Head.”

George Cheekspresident and CEO of CBS also commented on the matter:

“A reimagining of this groundbreaking and critically acclaimed series has been a source of creative discussion in our studio for a long time,” said. “It is exciting to join forces with 3 Arts and comedy genius Chris Rock as he expands his vision of the original series in this innovative new format.”

Everybody hates Chris was launched in 2005, by UPN, migrating to CW later. The series ran for four seasons, coming to an end in 2009. Tyler James Williams, Terry Crews, Tichina Arnold, Vincent Martella, Tequan Richmond and Imani Hakim were part of the cast.. The series became a huge success, especially in Brazil, due to the constant reruns and iconic dubbing.

So, excited for the reboot?

