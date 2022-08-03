Anitta appears in rare photos during visit to Candomblé terreiro in Rio | celebrities



Anitta is photographed during a trip to a Candomblé terreiro in Rio – Reproduction / Instagram

Published 02/08/2022 13:37 | Updated 02/08/2022 13:51

Rio – Anitta, 28, was clicked on rare photos during a visit to the Candomblé terreiro she attends, located in Nova Iguaçu, in Baixada. In the records, the singer appears alongside her father of saint Sergio Pina, her brother Renan Machado and other members of the terreiro.

“End of a cycle, beginning of another. I wish my children a long life with success!”, wrote Sergio Pina in the caption of the publication of the photos. In the images, the singer appears wearing a typical religious attire.

In November 2021, Anitta shared with her followers some Candomblé teachings on the issue of death, after the tragic plane crash of Marília Mendonça. “In my religion, we learn that when someone dies like this, we cannot be filled with nonconformity and indignation. That we have to accept and mentalize good things, remember the good times we lived together, laugh at the funny moments and pray that the spirit is forwarded with light in these first 7 days”, he said, at the time.