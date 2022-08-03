Anitta is not shaken by rumors about HIV: “It’s not cursing”

anitasinger, spoke out after a video went viral on Tik Tok and gained proportions on other platforms, which states that the funkeira has HIV (Human immunodeficiency virus). Without beating around the bush, the famous spoke up.

“It’s not swearing”

“I’m not even there. Having HIV is not cursing. If I were to sue each of the fake news that they’ve been making up for me since I took a political position, I’m going to end up with my money just paying a lawyer”she began in response to a tweet.

“I will only spend when it is something relevant. There was also a video of oral sex that they edited putting my face on… I only took the trouble to open it because I wanted to see if they were at least doing cool…finished.

The video shows recent photos of the singer in the hospital. For those who don’t know, the “Powerful” was hospitalized to treat endometriosis and appeared in some photos thinner and more downcast.

