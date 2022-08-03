Anitta rolls with transparent pants on her butt and ends up showing controversial tattoo

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/6WxD6JYeqXQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/6WxD6JYeqXQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/6WxD6JYeqXQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/6WxD6JYeqXQ” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Gave me something to say! Anitta, singer, model and digital influencer, left the crowd more than excited this Tuesday afternoon (02). The muse took some free time to do a choreography using transparent pants.

+ Rolling around in the room, Anitta launches a new choreography challenge: “Are you ready?”

“Por ahí viene El que Espera con @maluma #Malunitta”, he wrote in the caption of the publication. In the video, Anitta shows off all her good form dancing, while wearing more than transparent pants on her butt, showing her heart tattoo.

“The day I have this body of Anitta, I will be the happiest woman in the world”, joked a follower in the comments field. “I’m not even going to say what I felt watching this video, but congratulations huh Anitta”, pointed out another.

Anitta updates fans about her father’s improvement: “They were complicated days, but everything is fine”

During an interview with Quem magazine, Anitta decided to reassure the hearts of her followers by revealing that her father, Mauro Machado, is 100% cured of cancer.

“Miracles happen. Prayers work, your prayers, your energies. My father is 100% cured. A miracle. Remember I asked for a miracle in Stories? It messed with my family, it broke up with me, it tears me apart”, said Anitta.

“Early last week, my dad had a stroke, went to the hospital in the middle of the night. I woke up in the morning to the news. I didn’t understand anything, because everything was fine with him, he takes care of his health, he’s always doing all the exams. He had a stroke out of nowhere. I called Dr. Ludmilla Hajjar, my queen of the world, save, save, save the doctors of Brazil, she started to examine him, he was still very sick from the stroke, talking very crookedly”. finished.

