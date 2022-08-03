Anitta speaks for the first time about HIV rumors

The 29-year-old singer Anitta spoke out about the fake news that said she was HIV positive. The rumors emerged after using her photo from when she was hospitalized to treat endometriosis to spread that the star had the virus.

On Twitter, Anitta said she “doesn’t care” about the rumors, and that she won’t take the case to court either. The artist also stressed that if she were to take all the fake news involving her name seriously, she would spend a lot of money on lawyers.

“I don’t care. Having HIV is not cursing. If I’m going to sue each of the fake news that’s been making up for me since I took a political position, I’m going to end up with my money just paying a lawyer”, she began.

“I’ll only spend it when it’s something relevant. There was also a video of oral sex that made a montage putting my face… I only took the trouble to open it because I wanted to see if at least they were doing cool… at least I’m seeing myself rocking the performance”, he concluded.