Anitta talks about fake news that says the singer has HIV: ‘I don’t care’ | celebrities



Anitta speaks for the first time about fake news that she has HIV

Published 08/03/2022 07:13

Rio – Singer Anitta, 29, commented on Twitter for the first time about the fake news that claims she has HIV. Rumors emerged after using the artist’s photo in the hospital to spread that she had the virus. In fact, Anitta was hospitalized to treat endometriosis.

The singer said on Twitter that she “doesn’t care” about the rumors and also said that she does not intend to take legal action, since if she were to go to court because of all the rumors that arise against her, she would spend a lot of money on lawyers.

“I don’t care. Having HIV is not cursing. If I’m going to sue each of the fake news that are making up for me since I took a political position, I’m going to end up with my money just paying a lawyer”, he wrote.

“I’ll only spend it when it’s something relevant. There was also a video of oral sex that made a montage putting my face… I only took the trouble to open it because I wanted to see if at least they were doing cool… at least it’s ‘me’ seeing me rocking the performance”, he added.