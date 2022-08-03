App pays BRL 140 via PIX for those who answer questions? Find out here!

Many Brazilians dream of making a good income through the internet, either as a main source or to complement their monthly earnings. Some tools and apps these days promise payments to users who complete certain tasks. one of them is the QuizKingwhich announces payments via PIX in 2022.

Read more: Taxi assistance: City halls gain more time to send data from professionals

Influencers and youtubers have claimed that it is possible to earn up to BRL 140 a day by performing the tool’s micro tasks, in the case of QuizKing, answering questions. But is this really possible or is it just another virtual scam? Clear your doubts below!

How does QuizKing work?

Only available on the Play Store, that is, for Android users, the app has been downloaded about 10,000 times so far. Currently, it is one of the novelties of the digital app store, with a score of 4.7 out of 5.

To earn money with QuizKing, the user must play the platform game and guarantee good scores. Basically, the objective is to correctly answer the questionnaires that appear on the screen and accumulate points until the minimum withdrawal amount is released.

Can you make money with QuizKing?

As stated above, the promotion of the app by influencers and youtubers says that the app pays up to R$ 140 per day. Considering the high value, it is clear that this does not actually happen, as there would rarely be a platform in this segment that worked with such expressive figures.

Reports from users who have already downloaded the app and tried to answer the questionnaires claim that the amounts paid are low and do not come close to the numbers that are circulating around. Depending on the case, only amounts in the cents are transferred.

Check out some testimonials below from those who have used QuizKing:

“Stolen Game Impossible to win the 40 reais after level 85 the game starts stealing and blocks at level 95 for the user not to win !!! In short, I indicated the app to more than 40 friends and won 8 Cents !!!! unfortunate.” – The 7.

“The app is cool, but waiting 7 days to receive 0.20 cents is a joke, I have another one that I receive on the same day, they could improve it, it even discourages me to continue with it.” – Magyar.

“The app really pays, but after 7 withdrawals I made for 0.20 cents, they removed this option, and now you have to score a very high score to be able to withdraw 2 reais it’s not worth it! I’ll have to uninstall it.” – Jucinara.

Another fallacy that involves the question and answer platform is that related to the payments via PIX. QuizKing is an international app created by a Chinese company. Therefore, payments are made exclusively via PayPal.