Arrascaeta sees Dorival’s participation in Flamengo’s evolution: “We started to believe” | Flamengo

With another good performance and a great goal, Arrascaeta opened Flamengo’s victory over Corinthians by 2-0, on Tuesday, in São Paulo. But he was not alone. The team showed good collective performance and won with tranquility. Merit also for Dorival Júnior.

Elected ace of the match, Arrascaeta gave an interview and talked about the importance of the arrival of the coach for the change of direction of Flamengo in the season. The Uruguayan said that Dorival was important to give strength to the squad.

– When he arrived, we were having a hard time. With the quality we have here, the team has to fight for important things. Our locker room is very good, but we needed a guy who would come and give us that strength again. So, day by day we started to believe in things and we evolved. When you win, the environment gets even better and we are in a growing phase. We have to continue in the same way we got here – said shirt 14.

Arrascaeta analyzed the difference in relation to the work of Dorival’s predecessor, Paulo Sousa. For him, the team failed to fulfill what the Portuguese wanted.

– With Paulo Sousa, maybe we didn’t do things the way he wanted. It didn’t work out, but it happens in football in many teams. The important thing is that we never discredit the strength of our team. It was essential for the guys to understand very quickly what Dorival wanted, that he brought the new idea, and today we are reaping the fruits of the day-to-day-he finished.

With the goal he scored against Corinthians, Arrascaeta reached 50 for Flamengo.

The team gets a break this Wednesday and reappears on Thursday. The next commitment is for the Brasileiro, Saturday, against São Paulo.

