As the US watches China’s new chip restrictions, global market turmoil looms

(Reuters) – Export restrictions considered by Washington to halt China’s advances in semiconductor manufacturing could come at a substantial cost, experts say, potentially disrupting fragile global chip supply chains – and hurting US business.

Reuters reported on Monday that the United States is considering limiting shipments of American chip-making equipment to memory chip makers in China that make advanced semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to data centers. see More information

The restrictions would prevent chipmakers such as South Korean giants Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and SK Hynix (000660.KS) from shipping new technology tools to factories operating in China, preventing them from upgrading factories that serve customers in China. Worldwide.

Samsung and SK Hynix, which control more than half of the global market for NAND flash memory chips, have invested heavily in China in recent decades to produce vital chips for customers including tech giants Apple (AAPL.O), Amazon (AMZN). .O ), owner of Facebook Meta (META.O) and Google (GOOGL.O) . Like computers and phones, chips are used in products like electric vehicles that require digital data storage.

“Samsung’s Chinese production alone accounts for more than 15% of global NAND flash production… If there is any disruption in production, it will cause chip prices to rise,” said Lee Min-hee, an analyst at BNK Securities. .

The potential for further turmoil — the restrictions have yet to be passed — comes as the global chip shortage that has disrupted business from automobiles to consumer devices for more than a year is finally showing signs of easing. Supply chain adjustments and weakening consumer demand amid a slowing global economy have combined to repair the damage. see More information

But the shortage has not yet been fully resolved. Any signs of further disruption could reignite supply uncertainty, triggering a price spike – as seen earlier this year when China imposed COVID-19 restrictions in Xian, where Samsung makes chips. see More information

Chip manufacturing equipment must be installed and fully tested months before production begins. Any delay in shipping the equipment to China would pose a real challenge for chipmakers looking to make more advanced chips in China’s facilities.

“Many US companies, like Apple, use Samsung and SK Hynix memory chips. No matter which strategy (South Korean companies) end up choosing, it will have global implications,” said Lee, an analyst at BNK Securities.

Samsung and SK Hynix declined to comment. Apple, Amazon, Meta and Google did not respond to emails requesting comment outside of normal US business hours.

Ambitions, complications

In Samsung’s memory chip operation in central China’s Xian, one of the largest foreign chip projects in the country, the company has invested a total of about $26 billion since opening the site in 2012, including chip production, testing and packaging.

The tech giant makes 128-layer NAND flash products in Xian, analysts said, chips that store data in devices such as smartphones and personal computers, as well as in data centers.

The facility accounts for 43% of Samsung’s global NAND flash memory production capacity and 15% of global production capacity, according to TrendForce late last year. see More information

The US crackdown, if passed, could also complicate SK Hynix’s ambition to expand its presence in the NAND market, where it ranks third in Q1 behind Samsung and Japan’s Kioxia Holdings, which was spun off from Toshiba Corp. .T).

SK Hynix late last year completed the first phase of its $9 billion purchase of Intel’s NAND business (INTC.O), including its NAND factory in Dalian, China. see More information

China’s Strategies

The move being considered by the United States is one of several recent signs of deepening tensions between Beijing and Washington over the technology sector.

Congress last week passed legislation to subsidize semiconductor production in the United States. It prohibits any company receiving federal subsidies from investing in certain chip technology in China during the period of the subsidy. see More information

As tensions deepen, Samsung and SK Hynix will have to review investment strategies in China, analysts and industry sources said.

“Until now, companies tended to invest in countries like China, where costs were cheap,” said Kim Yang-jae, an analyst at Daol Investment & Securities.

“That will no longer be the only consideration. The biggest change these potential limits will bring will be where the next chip factories are built.”

They could also face potentially diminishing returns from their multibillion-dollar factories in China, which could grind to a halt making older, less profitable chips.

SK Hynix was unable to upgrade its DRAM memory chip production facility in Wuxi, China with the latest extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography (EUV) chip making machines made by Dutch company ASML (ASML.AS) as authorities US citizens do not want advanced equipment used in the process of entering the country. see More information

EUV machines are used to make more advanced and smaller chips that are used in high-end devices such as smartphones.

