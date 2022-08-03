As the US watches China’s new chip restrictions, global market turmoil looms

Yadunandan Singh 41 seconds ago Business Comments Off on As the US watches China’s new chip restrictions, global market turmoil looms 0 Views



Tags

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Bitz will give special cashback in August for Father’s Day

Bitz, the Bradesco group’s free digital account, has several special promotions to celebrate Father’s Day. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved