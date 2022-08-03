Astronomy in August will have supermoon, Saturn opposition and meteors

After a busy month of July (astronomically speaking), August arrives with more interesting celestial spectacles. The highlights are the Perseid meteor shower, the last “supermoon” of the year and the opposition of Saturn, as well as beautiful conjunctions.

All are visible to the naked eye, from anywhere in Brazil. Winter brought longer, colder and drier nights, generally with few clouds in the sky, contributing to the observations. So enjoy.

Remembering that an astronomy website or app (such as Skywalk, Starchart, Sky Saari or Stellarium) are useful to find the position of objects and predict the best visibility times in your region.

Check out the main astronomical events in the August sky below:

8/11: Sturgeon Supermoon

The third and final “supermoon” of 2022. As it is a little closer to Earth, it could appear up to 15% bigger and 30% brighter. But it’s not so noticeable: in our eyes, it will be as lush as any full moon.

Take the opportunity to admire it right after sunrise, close to the horizon, as optical effects make it appear even bigger, because of the perspective with terrestrial references, such as buildings and trees. At this time, it can also present beautiful yellowish, orange or even reddish tones, due to the interaction with the atmosphere.

On that day, it will rise in the east, around 5:30 pm, at the same time as sunset (whoever has an unobstructed view, will be able to follow the two phenomena simultaneously, one on each side of the sky).

The Moon will be visible throughout the night, crossing the sky — highlighting that the first hour after birth is the most interesting time.

The next day is also a great observation opportunity, with our satellite still at 100% lighting. But she will be born a little later, approximately 18:40.

“Sturgeon” is the nickname Native Americans gave to the July full moon, when these rare, prehistoric-looking freshwater fish appeared most often in lakes.

8/12 and 8/13: Peak of the Perseid meteor shower

The most anticipated celestial event of the month is the Perseid rain, one of the most intense of the year, which can generate up to 60 meteors per hour at its peak.

Unfortunately for Brazilians, this phenomenon is best observed in the Northern Hemisphere. Over here, we can see some bright streaks in the sky. The more “upwards” in Brazil, the more chances – that is, who can do better are the residents of the North and Northeast.

Another problem is that the Moon will be almost at full phase, dazzling other celestial objects and disturbing the vision.

Anyway, the best time for observation is around 4am. Its radiant (point where meteors appear to converge) is the constellation Perseus. Just look to the east side of the sky, where she will be, and wait for meteors, which can appear until dawn.

This rain happens when Earth passes through a trail of debris from Comet Swift-Tuttle, annually between July 17 and August 24.

8/14: Saturn at Opposition

One of the best times to observe a planet, in general, is during its opposition — that is, when it is on the opposite side of the Sun (in relation to the Earth, which is between the two bodies). On this night, Saturn will be as close as possible to our planet, with its face completely illuminated by the sun’s rays.

Therefore, it will appear larger and brighter than at any other time of the year. It will be visible to the naked eye from sunset (around 6pm) until dawn, running across the sky from east to west. It looks like a big yellowish star with a fixed brightness — an astronomy app can pinpoint the exact location.

It is also a great opportunity to observe with telescopes and take astrophotographs.

8/14: Conjunction of Jupiter and Moon

That same night can also be used to see another beautiful celestial phenomenon: a conjunction, very close and bright, between the Moon and Jupiter. The pair is born around 9:30 pm and is visible until sunrise.

The second brightest planet in the Solar System will appear just below the Moon, which will still be quite full. The closer to dawn, the closer they will be, giving a true cosmic kiss.

Sky at 2 am on the 15/8th, with Mars and the “kiss” of the Moon and Jupiter Image: Stellarium

If you observe it at dawn, also take the opportunity to see Mars, which looks like a reddish star. It will be below the Moon around 2 am. At this time, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be aligned along the firmament, in the same order in which they are arranged in the Solar System.

Remembering that when we talk about conjunctions, we refer to the point of view of the Earth. The bodies are not really close: they are still separated by millions of kilometers in the universe.

8/18 and 8/19: Conjunction between Mars and Moon

At dawn between the 18th and 19th, one of the most graceful conjunctions takes place: the “smile” of the waning moon wins the company of Mars, the red planet. The pair rises together around 1:00 a.m. to the east and will be visible until dawn.

The best time for observation is between 3:30 am and 5:30 am, when they will be highest in the sky. Mars will be just to the right of the Moon, as a red star of fixed brightness.