Atltico never lost to Palmeiras de Abel Ferreira and tries to keep taboo
Abhishek Pratap 18 seconds ago News 0 Views
photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Last match against Palmeiras de Abel ended goalless
Atltico put their unbeaten record against coach Abel Ferreira at stake this Wednesday. Galo have never lost to Palmeiras since the arrival of the victorious Portuguese coach. Alvinegro’s expectation for keeping the writing in the first game of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, in Mineiro.
In total, there are six matches against the Portuguese. Galo won two games and drew the other four.
Abel Ferreira was announced by Palmeiras on October 30, 2020 (Friday). On Sunday, two days later, the São Paulo team thrashed Atltico 3-0 at Allianz Parque, under the command of interim Andrey Lopes.
Galo’s first meeting with the Portuguese was in the last round of the 2020 Brazilian. Champion of Libertadores, Palmeiras spared some athletes in the duel in Mineiro.
Atltico won 2-0, in a match that marked the
