Attacked by Jailson, Cavichioli says answer with work in America

photo: Moor Panda/America Cavichioli downplays controversy and says he responds to criticism with work

Criticized harshly by the experienced Jailson, who even asked for the termination of the contract because of relationship problems, goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli avoided polemics. He said the best answer given on the field, with a focus on work and results for America.

Cavichioli was attacked by Jailson, who called the disaffected “bad character” in an exclusive interview with supersports. The 41-year-old veteran did not mention his name, but implied that he was really the former holder, who was out of the first quarter of 2022 after a heart surgery.

In addition to vehemently criticizing Cavichioli’s attitudes towards the other goalkeepers in the group, Jailson accused him of lack of professionalism. “For God’s sake, just look at my body type and the guy’s body type. The guy doesn’t take care of himself. A lot happens at club a. The guy is 18 percent (fat), 130kg, nobody says anything. things, but they are afraid to talk”, detonated the veteran, who had a contract until the end of 2022 and asked for the termination.

On an America fan program on YouTube, Rabbit Earth, on Tuesday, Cavichioli was asked if he would like to comment on Jailson’s statements. Coelho, however, preferred not to increase the controversy and said that the best answer is given on the field, with work and dedication.

“It is inevitable not to talk about statements coming from outside. My answer is work, training, I have no reason to rebut criticism and some kind of accusation with words. I have a closed commitment to something much bigger than myself, which is President Salum, Euler, Amrica. My answer lies in work, in everyday life and in the happiness that I have to help in the games”, he declared.

“One hour words are no longer valid, they are forgotten, so the answer to any kind of statement that comes from outside is training, work and results. As long as my superiors like my work, I have no other way to explain why I was hired to Do that. If I play what people believe in me, words are unnecessary. Any response I have to give with performances that take America to the place it deserves,” he said.