Auxílio Brasil loan already has a release date; see announcement by the Minister of Citizenship

In July, the National Congress approved the Provisional Measure that expands the payroll-deductible credit margin for INSS retirees and pensioners and releases the contracting of loans for families benefiting from Auxílio Brasil.

MPV nº 1,106 was approved in the Plenary of the Federal Senate on July 7th and sent for sanction by President Jair Bolsonaro on July 14th. The presidential sanction is the final step for the measure to take effect.

This is because, even if approved in the House and Senate, the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan still depends on government regulation to be available to families.

In an interview with the Live JR program, on TV Record, last Friday (29) the Minister of Citizenship Ronaldo Bento confirmed that President Bolsonaro should sanction the provisional measure of the consigned loan in this first week of August.

Does Auxílio Brasil loan have a start date?

According to the Minister of Citizenship, the contracting of the Auxílio Brasil loan should start this August . The provisional measure establishing the benefit was received by the General Secretariat of the Presidency on July 14 and has a period of 15 days to be sanctioned, that is, The deadline ends this coming Wednesday, August 3 .

After this period, if the matter is not approved by the President of the Republic, it receives the tacit (automatic) sanction. However, Bolsonaro is expected to sign the MPV within this period and that the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan will be released in August.

“The forecast is that next week President Jair Bolsonaro will be sanctioning the law that guarantees the consignment for families in situations of social vulnerability, also editing a decree regulating these measures so that in the month of August it will be available at financial institutions so that families can make the payroll loan . So our planning is for the president, starting next week, to sanction this law,” said minister Bento.

According to the head of the Citizenship Ministry, the Auxílio Brasil consigned loan modality will contribute to the financial education of families benefiting from the program, since they will not need to get the money in the informal market. “Several of these families are already in debt, but without access to the formal market. So they end up resorting to the informal market to get these loans, being subjected to the excruciating interest rate that we see being practiced by the parallel loan market“, he concluded.

Are banks already making the Auxílio Brasil consignment?

There are still no financial institutions offering payroll-deductible loans to Auxílio Brasil families. The country’s main banks are still waiting for the sanction and the regulation of conditions such as the discount margin on the payroll, interest rates and other operational issues to start offering credit.

Banco do Brasil announced that it is already “analyzing the possibility of operating the line, which still depends on the regulation of business conditions”. Caixa Econômica Federal, on the other hand, reported that “it awaits regulation to be published by the Ministry of Citizenship on the conditions and requirements of the payroll loan for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil”.

Recently, Banco PAN started to pre-register for Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries. The purpose of registration is to analyze income and history to allow the release of payroll loans as soon as rules are released.