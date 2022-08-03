Band loses 75% of audience with RR Soares in place of Datena’s son

In an emergency measure to mitigate the financial impact caused by the results below expectations of the Faustão program, the Band was forced to give part of its programming again to Show da Fé. Back at the station after a seven-month hiatus, the format led by RR Soares began to fill two hours of the channel’s mornings from Monday to Friday, causing the cancellation of the local news program Bora SP and the reduction of space for Bora Brasil, both commanded by Joel Datena.

The change, as expected, had a catastrophic impact on the network’s morning performance: according to consolidated Ibope data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of Pop TV with market sources, Band lost 75% of audience in the comparison of the indexes obtained for the first day of the return of Show da Fé with the last four Mondays of exhibition of Bora SP, which was broadcast from 6 am to 7:30 am. The telecult debuted with an average of 0.2 points, while the newscast of the son of Datena and Maiara Bastianello had accumulated an average of 0.8.

The Band’s morning readjustment also had a negative impact on Bora Brasil’s performance: shorter, the national news – which became responsible for opening the channel’s programming – scored an average of 0.8 point in the main metropolis of the country, a drop of 14% compared to the last four seconds. The Chef with Edu Guedes, pushed to 9:25 am, had no changes in its performance: the cooking show continued with an average of 0.6 points, behind TV Cultura, even having returned to count on the audience waiting for the Game Open (2.8).

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Monday (1st):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 14.7 good morning SP 8.4 Good morning Brazil 9.5 Meeting with Patricia Poet 7.3 More you 6.7 SP1 9.4 Globe Sports 10.5 Newspaper Today 11.0 The Carnation and the Rose 14.4 Afternoon Session: Pixels 12.3 Worth Watching Again: The Favorite 16.0 Beyond the Illusion 21.5 SP2 22.8 face and courage 22.2 National Journal 25.8 wetland 32.2 Hot Screen: Creed II 16.2 Globo newspaper 9.9 Conversation with Bial 6.9 Face and Courage (replay) 5.9 Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola 4.9 hour 1 5.4 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 5.2 General Balance Sheet 2.2 Record 24h newspaper 2.4 General Balance Sheet Manhã SP 3.2 Speak Brazil 3.9 Nowadays 3.6 General Balance Sheet SP 6.0 Flames of Life 4.4 Record 24h newspaper 5.1 Alert City 7.4 Record 24h newspaper 7.0 City Alert SP 8.5 Record Journal 7.8 All the Girls in Me 4.5 Love Without Equal 3.7 Record Island 2 3.2 District 21 2.0 Record 24h newspaper 1.8 between the lines 0.8 The Love School 0.5 Universal Church 0.4 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 4.6 First Impact 2.5 First Impact 2nd Edition 3.5 Carousel 3.8 Emerald 4.4 Family cases 3.3 gossiping 4.0 Beware of the Angel 5.5 the soulless 5.9 SBT Brazil 6.7 Poliana Moça 7.1 Accomplices in a Rescue 5.3 Angel’s face 6.3 Mouse Program 6.4 Arena SBT 3.1 The Night 2.6 Operation Mosque 2.1 Who hasn’t seen it will see: Goliath School and My Brother-in-Law 1.8 The Best of Connection Reporter 1.8 SBT Brazil 2nd Edition 1.9 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 2.2 Faith Show – Debut 0.2 Let’s go Brazil – New time 0.8 The Chef with Edu Guedes – New time 0.6 Open game 2.8 The Ball Owners 2.8 Good afternoon Sao Paulo 1.5 best of the afternoon 1.7 Brazil Urgent 4.4 Brazil Urgent SP 4.6 Band Journal 5.1 Faustão in the Band 3.6 1001 Questions 1.4 Double Dose Challenge 1.1 Wild Planet 1.1 Night news 0.9 Band Elections 0.6 What End Did It Take? 0.7 Total Sport 0.6 More Geek 0.3 Jornal da Band (re-presentation) 0.2 1st newspaper 0.3

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

Data provided by broadcasters