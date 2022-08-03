Band loses 75% of audience with RR Soares in place of Datena’s son

In an emergency measure to mitigate the financial impact caused by the results below expectations of the Faustão program, the Band was forced to give part of its programming again to Show da Fé. Back at the station after a seven-month hiatus, the format led by RR Soares began to fill two hours of the channel’s mornings from Monday to Friday, causing the cancellation of the local news program Bora SP and the reduction of space for Bora Brasil, both commanded by Joel Datena.

The change, as expected, had a catastrophic impact on the network’s morning performance: according to consolidated Ibope data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of Pop TV with market sources, Band lost 75% of audience in the comparison of the indexes obtained for the first day of the return of Show da Fé with the last four Mondays of exhibition of Bora SP, which was broadcast from 6 am to 7:30 am. The telecult debuted with an average of 0.2 points, while the newscast of the son of Datena and Maiara Bastianello had accumulated an average of 0.8.

The Band’s morning readjustment also had a negative impact on Bora Brasil’s performance: shorter, the national news – which became responsible for opening the channel’s programming – scored an average of 0.8 point in the main metropolis of the country, a drop of 14% compared to the last four seconds. The Chef with Edu Guedes, pushed to 9:25 am, had no changes in its performance: the cooking show continued with an average of 0.6 points, behind TV Cultura, even having returned to count on the audience waiting for the Game Open (2.8).

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Monday (1st):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)14.7
good morning SP8.4
Good morning Brazil9.5
Meeting with Patricia Poet7.3
More you6.7
SP19.4
Globe Sports10.5
Newspaper Today11.0
The Carnation and the Rose14.4
Afternoon Session: Pixels12.3
Worth Watching Again: The Favorite16.0
Beyond the Illusion21.5
SP222.8
face and courage22.2
National Journal25.8
wetland32.2
Hot Screen: Creed II16.2
Globo newspaper9.9
Conversation with Bial6.9
Face and Courage (replay)5.9
Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola4.9
hour 15.4
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)5.2
General Balance Sheet2.2
Record 24h newspaper2.4
General Balance Sheet Manhã SP3.2
Speak Brazil3.9
Nowadays3.6
General Balance Sheet SP6.0
Flames of Life4.4
Record 24h newspaper5.1
Alert City7.4
Record 24h newspaper7.0
City Alert SP8.5
Record Journal7.8
All the Girls in Me4.5
Love Without Equal3.7
Record Island 23.2
District 212.0
Record 24h newspaper1.8
between the lines0.8
The Love School0.5
Universal Church0.4
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)4.6
First Impact2.5
First Impact 2nd Edition3.5
Carousel3.8
Emerald4.4
Family cases3.3
gossiping4.0
Beware of the Angel5.5
the soulless5.9
SBT Brazil6.7
Poliana Moça7.1
Accomplices in a Rescue5.3
Angel’s face6.3
Mouse Program6.4
Arena SBT3.1
The Night2.6
Operation Mosque2.1
Who hasn’t seen it will see: Goliath School and My Brother-in-Law1.8
The Best of Connection Reporter1.8
SBT Brazil 2nd Edition1.9
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)2.2
Faith Show – Debut0.2
Let’s go Brazil – New time0.8
The Chef with Edu Guedes – New time0.6
Open game2.8
The Ball Owners2.8
Good afternoon Sao Paulo1.5
best of the afternoon1.7
Brazil Urgent4.4
Brazil Urgent SP4.6
Band Journal5.1
Faustão in the Band3.6
1001 Questions1.4
Double Dose Challenge1.1
Wild Planet1.1
Night news0.9
Band Elections0.6
What End Did It Take?0.7
Total Sport0.6
More Geek0.3
Jornal da Band (re-presentation)0.2
1st newspaper0.3

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.
Data provided by broadcasters

