Banks can CANCEL your credit card if you do THIS

O credit card cancellation by banks has been a frequent occurrence in recent months. On social networks, it is common to find reports of people who had their service permanently suspended by institutions, especially those focused on digital, such as the Nubank, Inter, credit card and C6 Bank.

Read more: Nubank releases PIX with credit card payment; see how to use

The fact has been more common than one might imagine, especially when the tool does not charge annuity. Bank customers who had the credit card canceled or have been notified of the suspension of service often wonder why this is so. Discover the main reason below!

Credit card cancelled? understand why

The customer who applied for or received a credit card from financial institutions, but had the service abruptly canceled can attribute the interruption to several factors.

The most common is by lack of inactivity on the account for a period of more than 12 months, which triggers the automatic cancellation of the card. In other words, the most common reason for canceling a card is when the customer does not use financial services.

In general, banks have operational limits, which may vary depending on the size of the card issuing institution. When the customer requests a limit, but does not use it, he prevents another interested person from obtaining the balance and consequently generating profits for the company.

But does not stop there…

In addition to the reason for inactivity of the account and the use of the card, there are other factors that can cause the canceling a credit card. Are they:

People negative in the Individual Taxpayer’s Registry (CPF);

People with pending documentation after the deadline defined by the institution;

People who have the wrong documentation (incomplete or with fraudulent data);

People who are breaking the rules determined in the terms of use.

What to do if the card is cancelled?

In principle, the customer who had the credit card canceled must contact the company that administers the card to understand the reason for the cancellation. Depending on the case, it is possible to request reactivation or have to request a new one.

If the second option is the only one available, the client must fill in a new proposal again, to be submitted for analysis by the institution, which can increase or decrease the previous limit, as well as denying the approval of the service.