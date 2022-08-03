Beef consumption falls and reaches the lowest level in 26 years in the country – News

the amount of beef consumed in the Brazilian domestic market in 2022 is the lowest in 26 years, according to a projection by Conab (National Supply Company), linked to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, published on Monday (1st).

Per capita consumption, which has been declining in recent years, was 30.6 kg per inhabitant in 2019, the pre-Covid-19 pandemic period, and reached 24.8 kg this year, a drop of 20% and the lowest level. of the historical series, which began in 1996.

The highest value recorded was 42.8 kg per inhabitant/year, in 2006. The availability of the product in the domestic market is the result of the sum of the imported volume with the national production, subtracting the exported volume.

Although the phenomenon depends a lot on global factors, the purchasing power of Brazilians also decreased significantly with the rise in inflation, which reached 11.89% in the last 12 months.





According to data from the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index), in one year the beef cuts with the highest increases were sirloin (9.21%), rump (9.20%), liver (6.59% ), filet mignon (5.75%) and duckling (4.9%).

The director of agricultural information and agricultural policies at Conab, Sergio De Zen, confirms that these numbers reflect a global trend and that it does not happen from one year to the next. “Actually, it is not a one-year movement, it has been happening for years, because there is an increase in income in countries that consume little beef, such as Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia, and they have practically doubled consumption, but even in low amounts”, he says.





“And beef has a very different production condition from the others, because it demands a lot of inputs and time to be produced”, he explains. These factors, together, contribute to the increase in prices, with a consequent decrease in consumption by Brazilians.

What we see, on the other hand, is greater consumption of poultry and pork, cheaper and more accessible meats. The director of Conab points out that the injection of money into the poorest strata, through aid, resulted in people eating more of this type of protein.

On the other hand, in the richest strata, what happened was a preference for quality over quantity. “10 years ago, classes A and B went a lot in meat carvery, today they prefer boutique restaurants”, says the director.





“They prefer quality over quantity, and this quality meat has technology in cattle breeding, genetics, production, and that all costs. That’s why you have to trade quantity for quality. It’s the same meat from Europe, the United States, Argentina. Changing habits is very strong”, he concludes.

A survey carried out by C6 Bank/Ipec showed that the rise in prices meant the total interruption of beef consumption for a portion of the population. Of the people interviewed, 72% stopped buying first-class cuts and 28% stopped buying second-class meat.

In addition, other types of meat also disappeared from the shopping list: 15% no longer put pork, chicken or fish in their carts and 26% stopped taking processed meats such as sausages and sausages home.

With inflation as the main reason for cutting consumption, only 7% of respondents eat beef five to seven times a week, 38% include the product in their meals from one to four times a week and 9% of people heard never eat it. the product.

Finally, Sergio De Zen confirms that the trend will be this for some time, whether due to high prices or changing habits, which are increasingly consolidated.







* Intern at R7under the supervision of Ana Lúcia Vinhas.