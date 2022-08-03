Better Call Saul | Find out how Walter and Jesse appeared in the series

WARNING: Better Call Saul spoilers ahead!

The time has come! After much waiting, Better Call Saul finally brought back the Walter White characters (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), protagonists of the series that originated it, breaking bad.



As revealed by Variety and TVLine, the cameo took place with a flashback to episode 2×08 of breaking badwhich marked the introduction of the character Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk).

In the scenes, we see Saul interacting with Walter and Jesse inside the trailer that the two use as a laboratory to “cook” their meth. We see Jesse asking him “who is lol” before Saul was taken back home by the drug lords who had kidnapped him.

Later in the episode, Saul asks Mike (Jonathan Banks) about the two, and the policeman seems to repudiate their trafficking operation, saying that they are “Fish So Small Gus Fring Doesn’t Even Know Who They AreMike gets Saul, however, the address of the school against Walter teaches.

One of the last images of the chapter is the lawyer entering the school, passing Walter’s Pontiac Aztek in the parking lot. Will we see more of Bryan Cranston in the final two episodes of Better Call Saul?

A nice detail of this return of Walt and Jesse is that they reappear in a chapter of Better Call Saul titled “Breaking Bad”, in a subplot that flashbacks to the episode of breaking bad titled… that’s right, “Better Call Saul”.

Highly acclaimed by critics and by the awards circuit, Better Call Saul is distributed in Brazil by Netflix.

