‘Beyond Illusion’: Violeta suggests that Heloísa move from the farm | come around

“And I don’t know if I can handle your indifference anymore. I was wrong, but I think I paid too much for it. How long are you going to keep punishing me?”, the youngest will ask.
Heloísa tries to make peace with Violeta in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Still hurt, Violeta will not shy away from showing the rancor she feels for her sister’s betrayal.
“With your silence, you took away my right to make other choices in life, Heloísa. I made important decisions thinking that Matias was a man who was, and I’m paying dearly for that to this day! I could have been free from this marriage for years! Perhaps Elisa until I was alive. Not. You can’t just pass an eraser and pretend that nothing happened”, Violeta will vent.
Violeta will remain firm in discussion with Heloísa in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Heloísa will continue to lament and say that she can’t stand the bad climate that was created inside the house. Violeta, in turn, will give her sister an unusual solution.
“It’s not long before we pay off the last installment of the farm’s mortgage. As we agreed, half of what’s left of the ingenuity is yours. You can sell and disappear into the world, as you always dreamed of. Or buy a house in Campos and move with the family. One way or another, you will finally be able to stay away from my husband”, Violeta will suggest.
Heloísa will be devastated after conversation with Violeta in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
03 Aug
Wednesday
Davi is surprised by Rafael’s presence and fears Joaquim’s actions. Onofre criticizes Lucinha for lying. Happiness is rushed to the hospital. Joaquim tells David that he will marry Isadora. The daughter of Felicidade and Onofre is born. Davi tells Iara about Joaquim’s frauds and asks her not to hand him over to the police. Leonidas convinces Matias to collaborate with his marriage. Iolanda shows Isadora her wedding ring. Davi asks to talk to Heloísa, and Yolanda watches them both. Constantine pretends to be Valentino and ruins the seer’s reputation. The real Rafael looks for Iolanda. Heloísa and Leonidas go on their honeymoon after their wedding. Joaquim asks Isadora to get back together with him.
