Bitcoin and Ethereum Sustain Key Levels as Solana Suffers Mysterious 8K Wallet Hack

Bitcoin (BTC) avoided a sharper drop yesterday amid geopolitical tensions between the US and China due to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, and is back to trading at the level of US$ 23,000 this Wednesday morning (3). ). As of 7 am, the cryptocurrency is up 2.9% at $23,409. Ethereum, which fell stronger, returned to the $1,650 level and advanced 5.4%.

The recovery of the second most valuable crypto in the world comes at a time of doubt around the “Merge” update, scheduled for September, due to a flaw in the software code found by developers.

Traders are also warning of weakness in the bullish move that sent Ethereum soaring around 60% in July. Yesterday’s dip caused the crypto to fail to establish a position above the 100-day simple moving average, which is positioned at around $1,750. From here, the loss of this trendline could imply the end of the cryptocurrency’s bounce since it was worth $1,000, making the price target $1,356. Below that price, buyers can step in to try to trigger a floor in the $1,000 region, says Katie Stockton, founder and manager of Fairlead Strategies. According to the expert, if Ethereum does indeed drop to $1,000 again, there could be a change of direction in the movement, from a high to a deeper fall.

However, it is Solana (SOL) that worries investors the most this morning, following a widespread hack on Ethereum’s rival blockchain. As of last night, users reported that their cryptocurrencies were being drained from wallets such as Phantom, Slope and TrustWallet.

More than 8,000 wallets are estimated to have been compromised so far, in an attack responsible for embezzling at least $5 million in cryptocurrencies running on Solana, according to blockchain auditors at OtterSec.

“We are evaluating the incident affecting Solana’s wallets and are working closely with other teams in the ecosystem to get to the bottom of this. We will issue an update as soon as we gather more information,” a representative from Phantom, the company that owns Solana’s biggest wallet, told CoinDesk. “The team does not believe this is a Phantom-specific issue at this time.”

The exact cause of the attack is still unknown. One suspect is that the attacker has somehow managed to authorize transactions on behalf of users, possibly after victims have been lured to a website controlled by the hacker. Affected people, therefore, may have themselves given permissions to the attacker without realizing it.

As far as is known, only wallets that work always connected to the Internet and generally operate in the browser, called hot wallets (hot wallets), would have been compromised. Wallets on physical devices were not affected.

Fifth largest blockchain by total amount invested according to the DefiLlama platform, Solana has grown in popularity over the past year due to its fast and cheap transactions. The SOL token has retreated since last night when news of the attack broke, and today it is down 2.6% over the last 24 hours.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 23,409.82 +2.9% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,654.12 +5.4% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 289.85 +4.2% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.372458 +0.7% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.510280 +3.5%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Read DAO (READ) $2.30 +17.7% ApeCoin (APE) $7.38 +16.7% Synthetix Network (SNX) $3.90 +14.4% VeChain (VET) US$ 0.02982005 +11.7% Tenset (10SET) $3.23 +11.5%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Celsius Network (CEL) $1.18 -9.5% Chain (XCN) US$ 0.088675 -2.7% Solana (SOL) $39.17 -2.6% Kava (KAVA) $2.04 -2.3% BitTorrent (BTT) US$ 0.000000985926 -0.1%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed on the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 21.60 +2.27% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 28.80 +2.67% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 25.73 +1.33% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 26.09 -3.11% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 21.69 -0.5% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 7.70 +3.77% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 6.26 +2.62% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 5.15 +2.79% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 6.14 +0.82% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 32.37 +7.61%

See the main crypto market news for this Wednesday (3):

Developers identify Ethereum update failure

Ethereum developers have identified a flaw in the network combination process that the blockchain will undergo in September, on the occasion of the so-called “Merge” update, which will abandon the current mining system.

Alex Stokes, a researcher at the Ethereum Foundation, raised concerns about a possible flaw in the code, in a vulnerability that could affect the way computers working for the network communicate.

One of the risks, assesses Strokes, would be the interruption of orderly addition of blocks to the blockchain, potentially causing transactions to fail.

The expert, however, clarified to CoinDesk that this complication should not affect the timeframe for implementing the update.

Bitcoin Defender Michael Saylor Leaves MicroStrategy

Michael Saylor, one of the biggest supporters of Bitcoin in North American business, handed over the position of CEO of MicroStrategy to the executive Phong Le, who had previously chaired the company.

Saylor now serves as chairman of the board and is expected to focus exclusively on treasury strategy involving cryptocurrencies.

The news comes shortly after MicroStrategy reported an unrealized loss of $917.8 million on its Bitcoin position in Q2 earnings. The company has close to 130,000 BTC worth approximately $3 billion – they were acquired for around $4 billion.

