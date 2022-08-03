Bitcoin: Briton tries to recover HD he threw in the trash with millions in cryptocurrency

  • Nick Hartley
  • BBC Wales News

James Howells
Howells Threw Away A Hard Drive And Forgot He Had Cryptocurrency On The Device

Almost ten years ago, the British James Howells threw away a HD (hard drivehard drive that stores the memory of a computer) during a house cleaning, forgetting that there was a digital wallet with cryptocurrencies recorded on the device.

Now, the 8 thousand bitcoins (virtual currencies) that were on the HD are worth 150 million pounds (R$ 1.1 billion). That’s why Howells wants to spend thousands of pounds to dig a landfill in the city of Newport, Wales, to try to find the device.

Howells says that if he finds the object, he will donate 10% of the proceeds to the city to develop a series of cryptocurrency-focused projects. But the City Council (equivalent to the City Council) says excavating the site is an ecological risk.

millions in the trash

Howells, an IT engineer, accidentally threw away the hard drive in 2013 after mining 8,000 bitcoins in the early stages of the coin’s development.

