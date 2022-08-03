Bitz will give special cashback in August for Father’s Day

Bitz, the Bradesco group’s free digital account, has several special promotions to celebrate Father’s Day. Check out!

Bitz, the Bradesco group’s free digital account, offers special promotions to celebrate Father’s Day. Until August 14, users who pay for their purchases in the amount of BRL 70 or more, using the physical, virtual or QR Code card at Cielo machines, will earn a cashback of BRL 10.

Other Bitz promotions

To make the date even more special, another option is to guarantee a delivery and still have extra money in your digital account. Bitz and iFood have teamed up to offer a flash sale between 12:01 am on Saturday (13) and 11:59 pm on Sunday (14). When buying a R$50 iFood Card through the Bitz app, the user gets another R$10 back.

The money back automatically drops into the Bitz account within 5 business days. The balance can be used as the user prefers, whether for mobile recharge, payment of bank slips or purchases in physical and online stores, among others.

The promotions are cumulative with the cashback available on all purchases made with the physical card or online, limited to R$20 per month. Also in August, new customers who register on the application will receive a welcome bonus of R$ 15. To participate, simply download the Bitz app and complete the registration.

Additional details and rules of promotions can be found at bitz.com.br.

