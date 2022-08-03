Blue Beetle undergoes evaluation by Warner Bros. Discovery

The film batgirl was canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery after being analyzed and decided by the studio directors that it could not have a big revenue, and now Blue Beetle may be canceled if it doesn’t also have a good rating.

O Reader’s Hut heard from a studio source that the film Blue Beetle starring Xolo Maridueña and Bruna Marquezine may be one more “victim” of the analysis of the studio that is seeking to maximize productions of the DC Comics for large-scale productions that CEO David Zaslav understands as a guarantee of a certain return.

Blue Beetle

According to the studio’s source to Cabana, the content evaluation team that the Warner Bros. Discovery mounted asked for a first basic cut of Blue Beetle to see if the film will be able to at least pay for itself, as this is what is expected from a production of this size.

According to the source heard by the Reader’s Hut, batgirl ran the risk not only of not generating a profit but also of not being paid, which is why the studio canceled the film completely, including the marketing expense that would be massive even to be released in streaming.

Batgirl was canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery

It remains clear that previously the hut already knew that the Warner Bros. Discovery seeks to maximize not only production costs, but also a reassessment of everything that Warner Media produced and was doing in recent years, including the JJ Abrams.

Blue Beetle runs the risk of being canceled if it then fails to meet the targets set by the evaluation team assembled by Warner Bros. Discovery, thus being the film of Bruna Marquezine runs the risk of being cancelled.

Blue Beetle for now may be released in 2023.