Bolsonaro adds to list of electoral promises with IR correction

In an interview with a radio station in Rio Grande do Sul, this Tuesday (2), President Jair Bolsonaro again promised to correct the Income Tax table, which has been without readjustments since 2015. Bolsonaro revealed that there are studies in the Ministry of Economy to include a correction. of income ranges in the IR table in the tax measures for 2023.

During the campaign for the 2018 presidential elections, Bolsonaro had promised to exempt anyone earning up to five minimum wages from income tax. If the promise had been fulfilled, taxpayers with an income of less than BRL 6,060 would be exempt in 2022. Without the promised adjustment, incomes above BRL 1,903.38, that is, just over 1.5 minimum wage, are already taxed in 7.5%.

“Already discussed with the [ministro da Economia] Paulo Guedes”, said Bolsonaro. “There will be an update of the income tax table for next year, it is already guaranteed”. The president added that he still does not know the percentage of readjustment.

Bolsonaro justified the failure to fulfill the campaign promise due to the advent of the covid-19 pandemic. “We had a commitment to change the table, seek an update, the pandemic came, then it was a disgrace for us”, he lamented. “Like a lot of things, I couldn’t get through.” As is his well-known characteristic, the president took the body from responsibility for the broken promise

By waving only now with the correction of the IR table “next year”, Bolsonaro adds to the list of promises and kindnesses that he only remembers on the eve of the election. Therefore, the renewal of the promise that slept in some dark and cold corner of the government until the new electoral moment, and even more without any details, for now is not worth more than an additional appendix in a piece of electoral propaganda.

Claiming that spending on the pandemic prevented the readjustment of the IR table is to confess the application of the coup to reinforce the taxation of rents only based on inflation, without there having been a real increase in rents. The question that remains is why, to ensure resources for programs to support those affected by the pandemic, the government did not promote a reform that would tax those who could contribute most, instead of harming the base bands of the IR pyramid, keeping the table frozen.

Readjusting the income brackets of the IR progressive table is a necessity and a matter of fiscal justice. According to calculations by Sindifisco Nacional, the union of tax auditors of the Revenue, just to correct the table for inflation, the income brackets, in the Bolsonaro government, should be readjusted by 26.5%. In the last 25 years, the accumulated lag has reached almost 150%.

In addition, the IR table carries broad-spectrum structural distributive distortions. The highest rate, 27.5%, reaches incomes from just over R$4,600 per month. With no rates above 27.5%, as in other countries, the system contributes to maintaining and expanding inequalities. Very high financial incomes are even less taxed or even do not pay taxes, in the case of profits distributed by companies, typical remuneration of the top of the pyramid, which are exempt from income tax.

Made commonplace in the last 25 years, the non-correction of the IR table — or its only partial readjustment in the face of inflationary losses — reinforces the regressive character of the Brazilian tax system. The tax burden in Brazil is high, just below 35% of GDP, equivalent to the average for OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) countries, which includes rich economies and some emerging ones. But its unbalanced composition reveals the concentration of taxation on income classes with the lowest contributory capacity.

In the case of taxation of income, profits and capital gains, Brazil is at the bottom of a ranking of 35 countries, according to the Federal Revenue, in which only four of these countries tax less. When it comes to taxation of consumption of goods and services, the country is at the top of the table among the 35 listed, occupying third place among those that tax the most.

It is to be expected that, in 2023, the IR table will begin to be corrected, even due to the requirements of maintaining income transfer programs for vulnerable populations. More likely, this correction will be gradual, starting with an adjustment for the inflation of 2022. There is also the expectation that, in addition to the staggered correction of inflationary losses, the structure of the table itself will undergo adjustment, with, for example, an increase in the range of exemption for R$ 2.5 thousand monthly. On the other hand, taxation of profits and dividends and the creation of rates above 27.5% are guidelines for a more comprehensive tax reform.