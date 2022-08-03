Bolsonaro claims to have ‘arranged’ with Paulo Guedes the revision of the Income Tax table

President says that he did not make changes before due to the pandemic and that he still does not know what the values ​​​​will be

Clauber Cleber Caetano/PR

President Jair Bolsonaro spoke to supporters about the manifesto for democracy



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Tuesday, 2nd, that he has already ‘agreed’ with the Economy minister, Paulo Guedesan update to the table of the Income tax for 2023. According to the president, the review is already guaranteed, although the values ​​are not defined. The change was a campaign promise made by Bolsonaro, who said he had not carried it out due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “We had a commitment to change the table. Search for an update. The pandemic came. That was a disgrace for us… Like many things I couldn’t put forward”, said Bolsonaro, before guaranteeing that the change will be made. “It has already been discussed with Paulo Guedes, there will be an update of the Income Tax table for next year, it is already guaranteed. I don’t know the percentage yet, but let’s start to recover it from there, because the income tax is actually turning into an income reducer, and not a table. The law of budgetary guidelines is already included here, in all this, this issue of a correction of the income tax table for the next year”, completed the president, during an interview with Rádio Guaíba, from Porto Alegre.

The Budget Guidelines Law for 2023 has already been passed in Congress, but the federal government may negotiate to include the revision of the table in the Annual Budget Bill, which must be submitted before the end of this month. Currently, individuals with a minimum income of R$ 1,941 must pay the Individual Income Tax (IRPF); with the expected minimum wage of R$ 1,294 for 2023, the value would correspond to 1.5 minimum wage, if not updated. The minimum range has been the same since 2015, when the minimum wage was R$788 – that is, it corresponded to 2.4 minimum wages at the time.