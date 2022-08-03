Bolsonaro government asks the TSE for access to the source code of electronic voting machines in an “urgent” letter

General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira gave a deadline until August 12 for the president of the TSE, Minister Edson Fachin, to comply with the request.

support the 247

ICL

247 – The government of Jair Bolsonaro asked the Superior Electoral Court for access to the source code of electronic voting machines. The request was made by the defense minister, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira, in a letter classified by the ministry as ‘very urgent’.

“I request Your Excellency to make available the source codes of the electoral systems, more specifically of the Calculation System (SA), the Voting System (VOTA), the SA and VOTA Application Log System and the Totalization System (SisTot) , which will be used in the 2022 electoral process”, says an excerpt from the letter released by the website Poder 360 this Tuesday (2).

In the letter to the TSE, the Minister of Defense gives the deadline until August 12 for the president of the Electoral Court, Minister Edson Fachin, to comply with the request. General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira justified the deadline by saying that there is a “short time available until voting day”. The first round of elections is scheduled for October 2.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Bolsonaro attacks STF and Moraes again

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) returned to attack the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and said that Minister Alexandre de Moraes “does everything” to incriminate him. “Alexandre de Moraes inquiries are completely illegal, immoral. It is a relentless persecution on his part, we know his side,” Bolsonaro said on Tuesday (2), during an interview with Rádio Guaíba, in Porto Alegre.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“It’s a way of throwing the net and incriminating myself somewhere. You are doing everything wrong [Alexandre de Moraes] and, in my opinion, it will not succeed in its final intention”, he added, according to the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo. Moraes will assume the presidency of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) on August 16.

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.