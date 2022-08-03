Bolsonaro promises to maintain Aid Brasil at R$ 600 if re-elected

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Tuesday (2/8) that, if re-elected, he will propose to the National Congress the maintenance of Auxílio Brasil at R$ 600. Annual Budget Law (PLOA) for 2023 sets the social benefit at R$400, and that the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) enables the program to continue at R$600.

According to the current representative of the Republic, in a possible second mandate, the government will also work to correct the Income Tax table. Promise by then-candidate Jair Bolsonaro in the 2018 presidential campaign, the correction of the Income Tax exemption table was not implemented in 2022.

According to interlocutors, the economic team wants to raise the IR exemption range – from R$1,900 to R$2,500. This is the seventh year in a row that the table is not adjusted. There was also no increase in allowable deductions, such as those related to dependents or education.

“Today, talking to Paulo Guedes himself, with the economic team, this is guaranteed [manutenção do benefício em R$ 600 em um eventual segundo mandato] within fiscal responsibility. Among other things, we will also do it within the scope of fiscal responsibility, such as, for example, a correction in the Income Tax table”, said the head of the federal Executive during an interview with SBT Brasil.

Bolsonaro said he will depend on the help of the National Congress to approve the maintenance of the social benefit. “There will be no problem [no Orçamento] because we will have responsibility for that. That’s what was agreed today with Paulo Guedes. Logically, we will depend on Parliament after the elections,” he said.

Auxílio Brasil is the Bolsonaro government’s income distribution program that replaced Bolsa Família.Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

Monthly, the Ministry of Citizenship automatically selects the families that will receive the benefit Geraldo Magela/Senate Agency

The selection is made considering the data entered by Organs responsible bodies in the Single Registry of the federal government’s social programsMarcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

The program is intended for families in extreme poverty.JP Rodrigues/Metropolis

Families in poverty will also be able to receive if they have, among the members, pregnant women or people under the age of 21.Playback / Freepik

Families with a per capita income of up to R$100 will be considered in a situation of extreme poverty, while those with a per capita income of up to R$200 will be considered in a condition of poverty.Agency Brazil / Reproduction

Auxílio Brasil started in November with an adjustment of 17.84%, which changed the average amount to R$ 217.18 Aline Massuca/Metropolis

However, in December, an “Extraordinary Benefit” was created, which made the installment reach R$ 400. The amount will start to be paid from the 10th Hugo Barreto / Metropolis

Program replaces the extinct Bolsa FamíliaDisclosure

Caixa will be responsible for carrying out the transfer of income and providing channels to assist those who have questions about the withdrawal of the benefit.Agency Brazil / Reproduction

The query to find out if the installment is available can be carried out through the Auxílio Brasil and CAIXA Tem appPhoto: Marcello Casal Jr / Agência Brasil

or calling Caixa Auxílio Brasil Customer Service on 111. Then enter your CPF or NIS Raimundo Sampaio/ESP. METROPOLES

Brazil Assistance of BRL 600

The Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 was made possible through the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Auxílios. The PEC paved the way for the government to disburse R$ 41.2 billion in social benefits.

From August to December of this year, the beneficiaries of the social program that replaced Bolsa Família will receive the boosted payment. The cost of the measure will be R$ 26 billion. The resources will also serve to clear the queue of beneficiaries who are still waiting to be included in the program.

Last week, the government anticipated the payment schedule for Auxílio Brasil in August. Initially, the Ministry of Citizenship planned to transfer the funds – with the addition of R$ 200 – to beneficiaries between August 18 and 31, but Planalto ran out of time and anticipated the transfers to be made between August 9 and 22.

The anticipation strategy, explain government interlocutors, is to make the population that is part of the program feel the money in their pockets sooner, which could collaborate with the assessment of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The installments for September, October, November and December had no changes. Deposits are made according to the end of the Social Identification Number (NIS) of the citizen registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico).

Who is entitled to Aid Brazil?

Auxílio Brasil is intended for families in extreme poverty, that is, those with a monthly per capita family income of up to R$105.

Families in poverty can also receive, as long as they have, among their members, pregnant women or people under the age of 21. In this case, they need to have a monthly per capita family income between R$105.01 and R$210.

The boosted aid will be valid until December this year. The cost of the measure will be R$ 26 billion. The resources will also serve to clear the queue of beneficiaries who are still waiting to be included in the program.

