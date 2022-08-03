Bolsonaro returns to talk about correction in income tax

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Tuesday, 2, that he is “setting up” the correction in the Income Tax (IR) table for next year. However, the Chief Executive did not say what the correction amount would be. Last year, the government sent a bill to Congress with changes to the tax, which is awaiting approval by the Senate.

“We had a commitment to change the table, seek an update. The pandemic came, then it was a disgrace for us”, said the president. “It has already been discussed with Paulo Guedes, there will be an update of the Income Tax table for next year, it is already guaranteed. I don’t know the percentage yet, but we’re going to start recovering it from there, because it’s actually becoming an income reducer, and not a table.”

During his four years in office, Bolsonaro stated several times that he would like to exempt at least R$3,000, however, this has not yet been done. On the other hand, the president said that the covid-19 pandemic prevented him from making the update, but that he talked to Minister Paulo Guedes, of Economy, for a correction in 2023. The speech was aired during an interview, today, on Radio Guaiba.

In 2018, Bolsonaro (when a candidate in his first presidential race) mentioned establishing the exemption for those who earned five minimum wages, at the time R$5,000. In 2022, the exemption is for those who receive about R$ 1.9 thousand. Until June of this year, the table is accumulated in just over 25%, according to the National Sindifisico (Federal Revenue Auditors Union).

The delay in correcting the IR table represents a new tax increase. Each year, Brazilians pay more IR. This year, almost 24 million citizens would be exempt from the IR if the table were corrected for the accumulated inflation, since 1996, and not passed on, of almost 135%.

Currently, 8 million people are exempt. The information is from the auditors of the Federal Revenue, and was calculated by the National Association of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue.